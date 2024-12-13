Yankees finalizing a deal to acquire elite closer from Brewers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade that would bring star closer Devin Williams to the Bronx according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. After missing out on Juan Soto, the Yankees have seemingly pivoted towards acquiring pitching to shore up their staff, and Williams is one of the very best arms on the market. Last season he posted a 1.22 ERA with a 43.2% strikeout rate, as his dominant changeup and high velocity fastball have helped him become one of the very best closers in the sport over the last half decade.

In return, the Yankees will be sending Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee, as they use their surplus of rotation depth and the rising stock of Durbin to secure one of the best bullpens in the sport.

Yankees Land Dominant Closer In Blockbuster Trade

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Devin Williams is one of the best closers in the entire sport, and the Yankees are about to add him to their bullpen as their closer replacement for Clay Holmes. Across the last three seasons, his 1.66 ERA is the best mark among qualified closers while having the third-best strikeout rate (39.5%) and he provides New York with one of the very best arms in the entire sport.

Few pitchers in the game are as dominant as the Brewers’ star closer, who will push Luke Weaver into a middle-relief role again and give New York two of the best changeups in the sport. In return, Nestor Cortes is among the players headed to the Brewers with Caleb Durbin being involved as well, which not only clears a rotation spot for Max Fried whom the team just signed, but also creates a hole in the infield for an external addition.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Last season Nestor Cortes was a very valuable part of the Yankees’ rotation with a 3.1 fWAR after being named the Opening Day starter. The Yankees needed volume and run prevention, and he provided just that as he was the only starter on the roster who exceeded the 170 IP threshold while posting an ERA below 3.90. That being said, the addition of Max Fried made him expendable and this deal is allowing the Yankees to maximize his value.

As for Caleb Durbin, he is fresh off of winning an AFL MVP and was one of the best infield prospects in the organization, but will head to MIL where he’ll compete for a starting job. Willy Adames’ big contract with the Giants created a vacancy at shortstop for the Brewers, where they’ll likely slide Joey Ortiz to shortstop and potentially add Caleb Durbin at either second base or third base.

The Yankees will send the Brewers cash considerations as a way to complete the deal.