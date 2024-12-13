Yankees could upgrade infield significantly with one big signing

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

While the Yankees‘ pursuit of Kyle Tucker has garnered significant attention, Alex Bregman has emerged as another intriguing target. The versatile infielder could address a major vacancy, especially with Gleyber Torres testing free agency.

Bregman’s ability to play both third base and second base offers the Yankees flexibility, particularly with Jazz Chisholm currently manning the hot corner. Moving Chisholm to his preferred position at second base would allow the Yankees to maximize efficiency in 2025 and beyond.

The Astros have offered Bregman a six-year, $156 million deal, but the veteran infielder is reportedly seeking closer to $200 million. A potential seven-year deal at $28.5 million per season seems likely for a player of his caliber. While the Yankees are cautious about committing to a 30-year-old on such a lucrative deal, Bregman’s ability to solve immediate problems and his playoff experience make him a compelling option.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Consistent Offensive Production

Bregman has consistently delivered above-average offensive numbers throughout his career. In 2024, he played 145 games, a dip from his 161-game peak in 2023, and slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. His steady bat would immediately upgrade the Yankees’ lineup, bringing power and reliability to the middle of the order.

Defensive Excellence

Defensively, Bregman remains one of the best in the game. He logged 1234.2 innings at third base last season with a .972 fielding percentage, six defensive runs saved, and six outs above average. Adding Bregman to the Yankees’ infield would instantly elevate it to one of the league’s best defensive units, a crucial factor for a team emphasizing run prevention.

With newly signed ace Max Fried leading the rotation, solid defense behind him becomes even more critical. Bregman’s presence would ensure that the Yankees can minimize defensive miscues, allowing their pitching staff to thrive.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Internal Options Still in Play

While Bregman’s addition would be a game-changer, the Yankees have an internal prospect who could help address their infield needs in Caleb Durbin. Although not at Bregman’s level, Durbin offers elite defense and base running from day one. Offensively, he projects as a solid contact hitter with the potential to deliver 10+ home runs annually. The Yankees may be inclined to give Durbin a chance unless a more established option becomes available.

Balancing Priorities Between Tucker and Bregman

The Yankees’ reported interest in Bregman underscores their aggressive approach to retooling the roster. However, their primary focus appears to be on acquiring Kyle Tucker to replace Juan Soto. Tucker’s elite offensive and defensive skills would immediately return the Yankees to World Series contention. Combined with Fried’s addition to the rotation, Tucker represents a transformative piece for the team.

General manager Brian Cashman understands the urgency of making significant upgrades with Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole entering the back halves of their careers. While Bregman could be a pivotal acquisition, the Yankees seem determined to leave no stone unturned in their quest to build a championship-caliber roster.