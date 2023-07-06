Yankees: Bad news and worse news following 14-1 demolition to Orioles

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In the closing game of a four-game series on Thursday night, the New York Yankees suffered a heavy 14–1 loss against the Baltimore Orioles. While a split series isn’t the worst outcome, the severity of the defeat was a significant blow to the Yankees.

A Hard Fall for Luis Severino

Starting pitcher Luis Severino had a particularly challenging night. Severino, who boasted a 3.18 ERA across 102 games last season, seems to be a shadow of his former self this year.

In his contract year at 29, Severino has only pitched 42.2 innings, barely scraping together 2.2 innings on Thursday night. He allowed a hefty seven earned runs across ten hits in that short spell.

The Rising Concern for Severino’s Performance

After hurling 77 pitches, including 50 strikes, Severino’s season ERA has climbed to an alarming 7.38. In just his last two appearances, he’s given up 14 earned runs over a mere 6.2 innings, yielding 19 hits. Given these troubling statistics, the Yankees must consider whether to cut ties with Severino at the end of the 2023 season or remove him entirely from the rotation.

Yankees’ Offense Struggles to Support

While pitching was undoubtedly a concern, the Yankees’ offense didn’t fare much better, managing to score a lone run in the ninth inning. With a total of six hits, six strikeouts, and just two walks, the Yankees offered little support to their struggling pitchers.

In stark contrast, the Orioles racked up 20 hits and 14 runs, including two homers. They struck out only five times and secured eight walks.

Manager Aaron Boone has given Anthony Volpe a new opportunity at the top of the batting order after a lackluster period at the bottom. While Volpe’s numbers are showing signs of improvement, reaching .220 with a .291 OBP, he still has a significant journey to revive his season.

The Challenging Road Ahead

The Yankees’ General Manager, Brian Cashman, undoubtedly has a busy few weeks ahead. With a disjointed starting rotation and regular offensive struggles, he must identify potential acquisitions to bolster the team’s roster. This might mean finding a new starting pitcher and an above-average batter to reinforce the outfield, especially considering Jake Bauers’ recent shoulder injury.

The Yankees will face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 7:05 PM, with Carlos Rodon set to make his season debut after three rehab games. With three matches before the All-Star break and a week off for rest and recovery, the Yankees will hope to rally for the second half of the campaign.