Yankees avoiding big signing at first base for a reason

The Yankees are being cautious in their pursuit of a first baseman this offseason, avoiding high-profile free agents who have been hit with qualifying offers. This strategy stems from the desire to conserve draft picks after already sacrificing significant draft capital to acquire Max Fried. With the potential to pursue Kyle Tucker in next year’s free agency, the Yankees appear reluctant to make another move that would cost them future assets.

Christian Walker Signs Elsewhere

One notable target, Christian Walker, signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros on Friday, officially taking him off the board. Walker was a logical fit for the Yankees, offering elite defense and significant power at first base, but his qualifying offer made him an expensive acquisition beyond just monetary terms. The Yankees would have had to forfeit additional draft picks to secure his services, a cost they seemed unwilling to pay.

A Trade Could Be the Next Move

With the free-agent market thinning, a trade may present the most sensible path forward for the Yankees. There are several first basemen across the league who could be attainable without requiring the loss of draft capital.

Potential trade options include players like Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians, LaMonte Wade Jr. of the San Francisco Giants, or Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers, all three of whom are productive hitters under team control for next season. These players would offer the Yankees a chance to address their first base vacancy without further depleting their long-term resources.

Paul Goldschmidt Emerges as a Veteran Option

Another intriguing name connected to the Yankees is Paul Goldschmidt, who remains a free agent and does not come with the baggage of a qualifying offer. Goldschmidt is two years removed from his MVP season and offers a combination of veteran experience, power, and solid defense. Although he’s coming off a year that witnessed a major drop-off, the 37-year-old could provide the Yankees with a short-term solution at first base while they prioritize future flexibility.

Goldschmidt played 150 games in 2024, slashing .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. While those numbers represent a decline, his career track record suggests there’s still potential for a bounce-back season. Defensively, he remains reliable, posting a .996 fielding percentage and committing just five errors over 1313 innings last year. His steady glove would provide stability at first base, which the Yankees could pair with his offensive upside.

Looking Ahead to Kyle Tucker

A key factor in the Yankees’ cautious approach is their potential pursuit of Kyle Tucker in the 2025 offseason. Tucker, one of the league’s premier outfielders, is expected to command a massive deal, and the Yankees may prefer to conserve financial and draft resources in preparation for that opportunity. Adding Tucker to a lineup anchored by Aaron Judge would create a potent offensive core, and the Yankees may view him as a better long-term investment than committing to a first baseman now who carries additional draft penalties.

Balancing Short- and Long-Term Goals

The Yankees are in a challenging position as they seek to improve the roster for 2025 while maintaining long-term flexibility. Avoiding qualifying-offer free agents aligns with their broader strategy to build a sustainable contender.

However, with Walker off the table and free-agent options limited, the Yankees will need to act decisively to address the first base vacancy, whether through a trade or a cost-efficient signing like Goldschmidt. This approach ensures they remain competitive now while keeping an eye on opportunities to strengthen the team in future seasons.