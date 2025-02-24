Yankees are ‘out of loot’ as needs start to stockpile

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have made their financial stance clear—they aren’t spending another dime unless absolutely necessary. Despite some glaring holes in the lineup, particularly at third base and in the power department, managing partner Hal Steinbrenner is holding firm to the belief that they don’t need to surpass $300 million to field a championship-caliber team.

General manager Brian Cashman has backed out of several opportunities since the Yankees pivoted from Juan Soto, including passing on a chance to acquire Alex Bregman, who instead signed with the Boston Red Sox. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have built a more balanced roster, but multiple sources have confirmed that their financial flexibility has reached its limit.

“The Yankees built an exceptional all-around team, but sources say they have hit their financial limit, which means their all-too-obvious hot corner conundrum has a much better than even chance to carry late into spring and perhaps even into the season.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanton Dilemma and an Unsolved Third Base

Adding to the Yankees’ uncertainty is Giancarlo Stanton’s ongoing health concerns. There are no concrete updates on his status, aside from the fact that he is dealing with significant pain in both elbows. If that lingers into the season, the team will be without one of its few power threats for extended stretches.

Meanwhile, third base remains a glaring weakness. The Yankees appear content to roll with DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza—a trio of defense-first options, none of whom provide much offensive upside. That’s a concerning strategy for a team with championship aspirations, especially when Nolan Arenado and Luis Arraez are both available via trade.

The problem isn’t interest—it’s cost. The Yankees aren’t willing to absorb a major contract, even for a clear upgrade.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cutting Payroll, Not Adding to It

Despite hovering around a $307-308 million payroll, the Yankees are still trying to find a way to trade Marcus Stroman to sneak under the fourth luxury tax threshold of $301 million. That makes it clear they won’t be adding any significant contracts before Opening Day.

If they make a move, it will likely be for an arbitration-eligible player with a minimal salary. That rules out high-priced targets unless Steinbrenner reconsiders his stance midseason.

A Trade Deadline Solution?

The Yankees might not be willing to spend now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t look to upgrade later. If they wait until the trade deadline, they wouldn’t have to absorb the full salary of an impact player, which could be the strategy upper management is eyeing.

For now, the Yankees are banking on what they already have. Whether that’s enough remains to be seen.