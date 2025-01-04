Yankees are one blockbuster move away from World Series contention

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are close to assembling a roster capable of competing for a World Series title, but they still need one more significant bat to become a serious contender. While the team already has the pieces to win the American League, matching up against the powerhouse teams in the National League during the World Series presents a daunting challenge.

The departure of Juan Soto leaves a massive hole in the Yankees’ lineup, and while Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt have been added to mitigate the loss, neither can fully replace Soto’s generational production. Soto’s ability to get on base, hit for power, and elevate the lineup was unparalleled, and the Yankees need another high-impact bat to push them over the edge.

The Importance of Replacing Soto’s Production

Juan Soto’s departure is one of the most significant losses the Yankees have faced this offseason. In 2024, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569, hitting 41 home runs and driving in 109 RBIs with an astounding 180 wRC+. Few players in the game can replicate those numbers, and while Bellinger and Goldschmidt are solid additions, the Yankees need more to offset the production void Soto left behind.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger hit .266/.325/.426 last season with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs. He brings strong defensive versatility and the potential for a rebound offensively, especially with Yankee Stadium’s short porch favoring his left-handed swing. Paul Goldschmidt, despite being 37, remains a steady contributor. He slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs in 2024. While both players address key needs, they don’t elevate the lineup to the same level Soto once did.

Brendan Donovan: A Perfect Fit

One of the most realistic paths to upgrading the Yankees’ lineup is through the trade market, and Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals presents an ideal target. Donovan, a versatile infielder, offers excellent on-base skills, contact-hitting, and defensive flexibility. Last season, Donovan slashed .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs and 73 RBIs, posting a 115 wRC+. He played multiple infield and outfield positions, making him a perfect fit for the Yankees’ needs.

Donovan is also an affordable option, projected to earn $3.6 million in arbitration for 2025. The Yankees, who are already over the $301 million luxury tax threshold, would need to be strategic in managing their payroll, but Donovan’s salary is manageable. Adding him would balance the lineup with a left-handed bat and improve the infield’s depth and versatility.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Arenado Option

If the Yankees prefer a more defensively focused upgrade, they could explore acquiring Nolan Arenado from the Cardinals in what would likely be a salary dump. Arenado owed $25.5 million for 2025 (that money would likely come down due to the Cardinals’ willingness to kick in cash), is an elite defender at third base but has seen his offensive production dip. Last season, Arenado hit .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 102 wRC+.

Defensively, Arenado remains among the best, recording a .977 fielding percentage, six defensive runs saved, and nine outs above average. While his offensive profile doesn’t fit perfectly in Yankee Stadium, Arenado would solidify the hot corner and bring veteran leadership to the team.

The Yankees could make the move financially feasible by offloading Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary. While Arenado isn’t the flashiest acquisition, he would provide more value than standing pat and entering the season with no clear solution at third base.

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Financial Reality of Carlos Correa

Another option could be pursuing Carlos Correa, though it seems unlikely given the financial implications. Correa is owed $33.3 million annually through 2032, and adding him would significantly increase the Yankees’ already bloated payroll. Still, Correa’s star power and offensive production make him an enticing option. In 2024, Correa slashed .310/.388/.417 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs.

If the Yankees were to somehow navigate the financial challenges of acquiring Correa, they’d be adding one of the game’s premier infielders. However, with Jazz Chisholm likely returning to second base and Anthony Volpe entrenched at shortstop, Correa would likely play either second or third, depending on the Yankees’ plans.

Trading Prospects to Win Now

The Yankees have the prospect capital to pull off a significant trade, should they choose to leverage it. While players like Jasson Dominguez should remain off-limits, the Yankees could package other top prospects to acquire a difference-maker for the infield.

Whether it’s Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, or a surprise blockbuster acquisition, the Yankees need to act decisively. The roster already features elite talent in Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, and Max Fried, but one more high-impact bat could be the final piece to solidify their championship aspirations.