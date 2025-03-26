Yankees are misusing their super-utility man badly out of desperation

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees don’t have a third baseman problem — they have a third base crisis. What started as a spring full of hope for Oswald Peraza fizzled into another offensive dead-end, and now Oswaldo Cabrera is the one getting wedged into a full-time job he was never meant to fill.

It’s not that Cabrera can’t hold a glove. It’s that forcing him into one spot every day removes his greatest strength — versatility — and exposes the limitations in his bat.

Out of Position, Out of Options

Cabrera’s true value is as a do-everything utility man. He’s a Swiss Army knife on defense, capable of sliding into almost any position in a pinch, which is exactly how the Yankees have found success using him in the past.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Now, with third base wide open and no one stepping up to claim it, the Yankees are penciling him in as their everyday starter. It’s not ideal — and it’s not the plan. It’s what happens when Plan A, B, and C fall through.

Cabrera hit .278/.328/.407 this spring over 19 games, solid enough to justify a roster spot, but not the kind of production you want from a full-time corner infielder — especially since those numbers are almost certainly going to decline. His 93 wRC+ suggests he’s 7% below league average with the bat, but his contact tends to be weak and he puts the ball on the ground far too often. That’s a recipe for double plays, not game-changing at-bats.

The Peraza Problem

Oswald Peraza had the inside track at the job and he blew it. There’s no way to sugarcoat a .160/.263/.180 line across 21 games. The Yankees gave him every opportunity to show he could handle the hot corner, and all he showed was that he still hasn’t figured out how to hit big-league pitching.

With Peraza effectively played off the roster, the Yankees are stuck scrambling — and Cabrera is the fallback plan, whether he fits or not.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Not Just Any Right-Handed Bat

General manager Brian Cashman has made it clear he’s looking to add a right-handed bat. But interest in a player like Mark Canha, who doesn’t play infield with any regularity, shows that defense isn’t the priority — it’s offense, plain and simple.

The Yankees are just looking for a jolt of production. Canha would’ve been a fit as a righty option against left-handed pitching, especially with his ability to get on base and play corner outfield or first. But he landed with the Royals, and Cashman is still searching.

Whoever they eventually land may not be able to play third base, which means this patchwork Cabrera-Reyes platoon might be the best the Yankees can do for now.

Pablo Reyes Could Provide a Bridge

Pablo Reyes is hanging around the roster bubble, but he’s making a strong case to stick. He hit .326/.434/.488 this spring and offers plenty of defensive flexibility, including the ability to play third base.

If nothing better shakes free in the next few days, expect the Yankees to lean on Reyes in a platoon role — likely handling starts against left-handed pitchers while Cabrera covers the rest.

It’s not flashy. It’s not ideal. But with Opening Day around the corner, the Yankees are simply trying to survive the early weeks of the season without a real answer at third. Cabrera deserves better than being miscast, but for now, he’s stuck filling a hole the team just couldn’t patch in time.