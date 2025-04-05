Yankees are getting surprise results from super-utility man

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees are no strangers to letting spring training battles play out — and when the dust settled this March, Oswaldo Cabrera quietly emerged as the starting third baseman. He wasn’t the flashy pick, and he didn’t win the job by launching tape-measure home runs, but he’s doing the little things right. And so far, it’s working.

Quiet Consistency at the Plate

Over seven games, Cabrera is slashing a very respectable .316/.381/.316. He’s not hitting for power — in fact, he hasn’t logged an extra-base hit yet — but he’s getting on base and driving in runs when the Yankees need him most.

His 23.8% strikeout rate isn’t ideal, but it’s manageable, especially when paired with a near-10% walk rate. With four RBIs and a 109 wRC+, he’s been 9% better than the league-average hitter, all while hitting out of the nine spot in the lineup.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Friday night against the Pirates, he had his best game of the young season — three hits and four RBIs, helping power the Yankees to a 9–4 win. His timing has been excellent, delivering in key spots without the need for muscle.

Defensive Security at the Hot Corner

Cabrera’s defensive value has never really been in question. He can play nearly every position on the field and do it with confidence. But at third base, he’s looked locked in. So far, he’s posted a perfect fielding percentage at the position, and that reliability has been vital with the rotation already stretched thin and every defensive mistake under a microscope.

It’s no secret the Yankees wanted Oswald Peraza to take the third base job this spring, but the bat just didn’t follow him north. Peraza failed to make an impression, and the Yankees couldn’t afford to carry a glove-only option. That opened the door for Cabrera — and he’s running with it.

But There’s a Catch…

For all the positives Cabrera brings, there’s a looming issue — his right-handed bat against left-handed pitching. As a switch-hitter, his splits are significant, and not in a good way. Last year, he hit just .159 against lefties when batting right-handed. That’s a red flag, especially when you consider the Yankees don’t have many appealing alternatives.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pablo Reyes is more glove than bat and has long been considered a backup. Peraza, despite his talent, still hasn’t proven he can consistently hit MLB pitching. The Yankees might roll with Cabrera for now, but if his production against southpaws continues to drag, it’s only a matter of time before Brian Cashman is forced to find a complementary right-handed bat.

The Path Forward

Cabrera has become the surprise contributor the Yankees didn’t know they needed — at least in the short term. He’s buying the team time while the front office evaluates the trade market and waits for Giancarlo Stanton to return from injury to help lengthen the lineup.

He might not be the long-term answer, but for now, Cabrera is keeping the position stable, making good contact, and flashing the leather. As the summer drags on, the Yankees will have to reassess, but in early April, they’re happy to ride the hot hand.