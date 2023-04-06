Yankees are getting All-Star caliber play from expected trade piece

Feb 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) singles during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have enjoyed a solid start to the 2023 season, marred by a few injuries but otherwise a healthy start courtesy of offensive contributions and overall positive pitching.

Averaging just 2.8 runs allowed per game, the Yankees are doing more than enough to win every game, and while the bottom half of the batting order has been inconsistent, the performance of Gleyber Torres has smoothed things over.

Torres, who was considered a prospective trade piece, has made himself indispensable with a fiery start to the campaign, hitting .421 with a .560 OBP, 1.349 OPS, including eight hits, two homers, and a team-high five stolen bases.

The Yankees are getting the best version of Gleyber Torres:

Coming off an off-season where Torres was waiting to see his future unravel, his motivation and production to open the year has undoubtedly forced management into a tough spot. They can either leverage this success in a very valuable trade or include him in their long-term plans as one of the top second basemen in baseball.

Torres is approaching the situation with strength, playing the game without any pressure, and it’s producing results.

“Just not trying to do too much,” Torres said. “Just trying to hit the pitch I can do damage with and just try to get a pretty good at-bat every time I go to home plate.”

Gleyber indicated his confidence and his desire to play for the Yankees, remaining with the teammates he’s built relationships with over the past four years.

“Motivation is every day,” Torres said. “Every time I’m in the lineup, just try to give 200 percent. I just want to be here a long time. I feel at home here.”

Given the Yankees have a logjam in the infield unfolding, Torres is certainly winning a starting job outright, and there’s an argument to make he should have 2B spot locked up, and DJ LeMahieu should take over third base long-term. Letting Josh Donaldson’s contract expire following the 2023 season and LeMahieu taking over the hot corner might be a successful strategy, allowing Gleyber to remain with the team.

Some may argue that Oswald Peraza should have a role on the squad, but after losing the shortstop position battle to Anthony Volpe, he may end up being considered a trade piece rather than a solution.