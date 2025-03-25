Yankees are gambling on the hot corner and it’s probably going to be a tough ride

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As the 2025 season opens, the Yankees are stepping into familiar territory—one marked by roster uncertainty and a high-risk gamble on the hot corner. After a spring filled with hope that someone would seize the job, the picture is still murky, and the solution might not even be in-house.

Oswald Peraza Falters Again

It was supposed to be Oswald Peraza’s job to lose. And he lost it—decisively.

The 24-year-old former top prospect entered camp with a chance to lock down third base but posted a brutal .167/.273/.188 slash line. That came with just two RBIs and a 30 wRC+, meaning he was 70% worse than the average spring training hitter.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With no minor league options remaining, Peraza’s time with the Yankees may be nearing its end. If he’s surpassed by Pablo Reyes—who’s had a strong spring—it could result in the team placing Peraza on waivers in the coming days.

Oswaldo Cabrera Leads by Default

The default option appears to be Oswaldo Cabrera, the 26-year-old switch hitter who has earned the Yankees’ trust through defensive versatility. Offensively, it’s a different story.

Cabrera has hit .250/.304/.365 this spring, adding two homers, three RBIs, and a 75 wRC+. His strikeout rate is a manageable 16.1%, but his batted-ball profile tells a concerning story.

He’s posting a 51.2% ground ball rate and just a 20.9% flyball rate. In other words, he’s putting the ball on the ground far too often, limiting extra-base potential and increasing the chances of rally-killing double plays. Without the power to consistently lift the ball or drive it into the gaps, Cabrera’s ceiling is capped unless that trend shifts.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Even more troubling, Cabrera remains a liability against left-handed pitching. He hit just .159 against lefties last year, with no home runs and five RBIs in 63 at-bats. That split alone should be enough to push general manager Brian Cashman to act.

Brian Cashman Still Looking for Help

Cashman has been vocal over the last few weeks about the team’s desire to add a right-handed bat—preferably someone who can help split time at third with Cabrera and provide a more reliable option against southpaws.

The expectation is that the Yankees will monitor the waiver wire and roster moves around the league this week, hoping a more competent righty hitter becomes available. Cashman’s method is clear: wait for teams to make their final cuts, then swoop in for an affordable addition who might offer better offensive upside.

Until then, it’s Cabrera’s job—by default, not dominance.

The Yankees may have built a powerful roster elsewhere, but third base remains a question mark. And right now, they’re crossing their fingers that someone—anyone—can solidify it before the real games begin.