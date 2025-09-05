Yankees are finally getting something out of the third base position

For years, the New York Yankees have struggled to find consistent production at third base, leaving a glaring hole in their lineup.

The position has been a revolving door, filled with names like Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, Jon Berti, and Jorbit Vivas in the last three or four seasons.

Each provided occasional flashes, but collectively the group ranked among the league’s least effective offensive units over multiple seasons.

In 2023, Yankees third basemen combined for a dismal 81 wRC+, ranking 23rd in Major League Baseball and exposing the weakness.

Things improved slightly in 2024 with a 95 wRC+, good enough for 17th, but still below a true contender’s standard.

Even this season, New York sits 14th at the position with a 94 wRC+, far from what fans would consider reliable.

Not since 2022, when the hot corner posted a 111 wRC+, have the Yankees seen above-average offensive production at third base.

That’s where Ryan McMahon enters the story, not as a savior, but as a stabilizer capable of keeping things afloat.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

McMahon isn’t perfect, but he fits the Yankees’ needs

Ryan McMahon doesn’t light up box scores with blistering exit velocities or blazing speed, and yes, he strikes out frequently.

He isn’t the kind of hitter who carries an offense, but he doesn’t need to be in this Yankees lineup.

What he brings is balance: a left-handed bat with modest pop, solid plate discipline, and quietly elite defensive skills.

Since joining the Yankees, McMahon owns a 108 wRC+ with three home runs, providing steadiness compared to previous options.

That mark might sound unspectacular, but compared to the production New York has endured at third, it’s a legitimate upgrade.

Think of McMahon as the reliable wrench in a mechanic’s toolbox — not flashy, but crucial when the engine sputters.

Big moments in Houston showcase his value

Thursday’s series-clinching win in Houston put Ryan McMahon’s contributions on full display under playoff-like pressure.

He opened the scoring with an RBI single, immediately setting the tone against a solid Astros team on their home turf.

Later, with Houston threatening, McMahon ripped another run-scoring single, stretching the lead to 5-3 and calming the momentum.

As if that weren’t enough, he also launched a solo home run in between the singles, punctuating his night with both power and precision.

The McMahon of the Moment. pic.twitter.com/6OTFceKOMa — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 5, 2025

That performance wasn’t an isolated burst — it was the continuation of a recent surge that’s lifting the Yankees’ offense.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

A hot stretch during the season’s most crucial point

Over his last two games, McMahon has piled up five hits, four RBI, and a renewed sense of offensive rhythm.

Across his past seven contests, he’s hitting .364/.423/.636, numbers that suggest confidence is finally matching his natural ability.

For the Yankees, the timing couldn’t be better, as September baseball always magnifies weaknesses and rewards those who deliver.

The task for McMahon is simple: stay within himself, maintain a 100–110 wRC+, and flash occasional home run power.

Combine that with his steady glove at third base, and suddenly the Yankees’ longest-running offensive hole looks much smaller.

He may not be a superstar, but in a lineup full of heavy hitters, Ryan McMahon has become the glue piece.

READ MORE: Yankees activate veteran outfield bat ahead of big rivalry series