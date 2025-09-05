Yankees activate veteran outfield bat ahead of big rivalry series

With a huge series against the Blue Jays looming, the Yankees are getting a reinforcement back in the form of outfielder Austin Slater.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the White Sox for Gage Ziehl, the Yankees hoped to use Slater as a pinch-hitter and right-handed platoon bat.

He pulled his hamstring after just three games with his new team, going hitless in his first seven plate appearances for them as well.

J.C. Escarra was sent down last night as the corresponding move, and now the Bronx Bombers have a much deeper bench in what could be a season-defining series.

Austin Slater Joins the Yankees For a Big Series Against the Blue Jays

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On the surface it may not look like Austin Slater is a player of significance to the roster, but the Yankees are happy to have another righty back on their roster.

His .814 OPS and .493 SLG% this season against left-handed pitching gives the Yankees a strong platoon option who can come off the bench in place of a lefty to take a big at-bat.

Furthermore, his ability to play solid corner outfield defense gives New York an easy late-game substitution for Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In Houston the Yankees had to go with Jasson Dominguez in left field, who misplayed a ball in the ninth inning that turned a single into a double.

Slater has +5 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Outs Above Average in 1,049.2 innings in right field and can hold his own in left field as well.

In his career, Austin Slater has a 121 wRC+ and .795 OPS against lefties, and as a pinch-hitter he has a 146 wRC+ and .869 OPS.