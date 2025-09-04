Yankees’ All-Star infield exits game with double knee contusion

Just a day before they take on the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees might be without one of the best infielders in the game.

Jazz Chisholm has exited today’s game early with double knee contusion according to the team, suffering a clear injury when Jose Altuve’s helmet collided with his knee.

He would take his at-bat in the following inning, striking out on three pitches before being caught on camera signaling that he needed to be pulled from the game.

The slide is responsible for only one of the two knee contusions, with the second one occuring on a separate play according to the team.

Jazz Chisholm Suffers Double Knee Injury, Yankees Waiting For Confirmation

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Yankees are holding their breath in the dugout as their All-Star second baseman exited today’s game early, as he’s been a big part of their offense.

Chisholm owns a 132 wRC+ and an .839 OPS on the season, hitting 28 home runs in 108 games as one of the best players at the second base position.

He’s also got 26 stolen bases, serving as a big part of the team’s running game while providing excellent defense when playing second.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It’s unclear which play caused the second knee contusion or if it occured before the slide play with Jose Altuve, and the severity of the injury is yet to be determined.

When Aaron Boone speaks to the media following the game more updates will be provided, but they may not have a definitive answer on how serious the injury is until tomorrow.