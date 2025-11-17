The Yankees are adding to their rotation depth as they’re closing in on a deal for LHP Ryan Yarbrough according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

He was a versatile weapon for the Yankees’ pitching staff in 2025, as he posted a 4.36 ERA across 64 innings, with 11 out of the bullpen and eight as a starter.

Yarbrough will enter his age-34 season in 2026 and this one-year contract gives New York additional pithcing depth on their roster to use in either the bullpen or rotation.

Injuries during the first half to the rotation forced the team to use him in a starter role before returning him to a reliever role down the stretch.

When the Yankees inked Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year $2 million contract, it came just days before the team would fly from Tampa to New York to open their season.

He’s now their first MLB contract of the 2025-2026 offseason, and it opens the door for the team to have more depth in a rotation that’s currently decimated by injuries.

New York is looking to add tons of pitching this winter to supplement a staff that has major free agents such as Devin Williams and Luke Weaver alongside major surgeries such as Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Carlos Rodon.

Tatsuya Imai, the top Japanese free agent on the market according to many analysts, is still a pitcher of serious interest to the organization.

The Yankees are among the top suitors for the right-hander, and sources told Empire Sports Media last week that they would be aggressive in his bidding war.

Furthermore, the team would like to add to their outfield, with Cody Bellinger being rumored as one of their top priorities.