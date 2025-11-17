One aspect of the 2025 Yankees’ roster that made the team dynamic was their bench, which allowed them to platoon players depending on the matchup.

While Aaron Boone abandoned that a little bit during the postseason, the team was able to utilize its deeper bench to get key pinch-hit opportunities and suffocate opposing pitching staffs.

New York will be in the market for bench options again this upcoming offseason, and those options will likely be right-handed due to how left-handed the roster is.

In looking at the free agent market, there are three players who stand out to me as excellent bench pieces for this team at a lower cost, and they could be seemingly small additions with massive impact in their limited use.

No. 3: A Rob Refsnyder Reunion With the Yankees?

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Yankees originally called up Rob Refsnyder in the crop of prospects that included Luis Severino, Aaron Judge, Greg Bird, and Gary Sanchez, but his time in the Bronx was short-lived.

He’s become an excellent platoon player for the Boston Red Sox, as he’s consistently provided excellent offensive value against left-handed pitching.

One of the longest-tenured players on the Red Sox, he’s posted a whopping .407 OBP (third-highest vs LHP) and .924 OPS (seventh-highest vs LHP) since 2022.

The power he provides from the right-handed side alongside passable defense in the corner outfield makes him an excellent low-cost fit who could hit near the top of the lineup against lefties.

Aaron Judge and Rob Refsnyder were close friends coming up through the system, it wouldn’t shock me if Refsnyder was open to a return to New York.

No. 2: Bring Back Versatile Infield Sparkplug Hitter

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Amed Rosario’s overall stats on the season seemed unimpressive, sporting a .309 OBP and 106 wRC+ while playing poor defense, but Yankees’ fans know his role extends beyond the season-long numbers.

The right-hander is an excellent platoon hitter who was exactly what the team needed off the bench against left-handed pitching, sporting a .819 OPS against them during the 2025 season.

His career .298 AVG and .800 OPS vs southpaws makes him an excellent weapon as a part-time player, and the ability to play a passable third base and corner outfield helps as well.

New York utilizied him as essentially Ryan McMahon’s platoon partner in the second-half, especially with Jose Caballero playing in place of Anthony Volpe at times during the season.

A player whom Jon Heyman has linked the team to already, the Yankees could bring back the deadline addition who helped create the ‘Hot Corner’ alongside other Latin-born players on the roster.

No. 1: The Perfect Platoon Partner for Jasson Dominguez?

If the Yankees choose to keep Jasson Dominguez as their left fielder, which isn’t a given, they’d like to have a platoon partner with the switch-hitting outfielder.

In his career against LHP, Austin Hays owns an .819 OPS and 124 wRC+, and his ability to play all three outfield positions makes him a strong fourth outfield candidate.

The right-handed hitter spent this past season with the Reds where he posted a .768 OPS and 1.2 WAR, remaining an effective baserunner and passable outfield defender.

Hays profiles as the best-possible fit on this group to play some left field at Yankee Stadium, something the organization did not allow Amed Rosario to do in 2025.

I would doubt that Rob Refsnyder, who is notably slower than Hays, would grade out as a better defender at that position as well, which could add to the appeal here as well.

With Jose Caballero as an excellent bench infielder and Oswaldo Cabrera being a primary infielder as well, New York should prioritize an outfielder for the bench, and Austin Hays would be perfect.