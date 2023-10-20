Yankees are certainly moving on from one starting pitcher this off-season

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have three starting pitchers that would likely be hitting the open market this off-season, notably Frankie Montas, Luis Severino, and Domingo German.

Montas, who underwent surgery ahead of the 2023 campaign, missed virtually the entire campaign, but the front office could bring him back on a cheap, one-year deal. In fact, reports have indicated that it is becoming likely Montas will stick around for the 2024 season, but the Yankees will likely move on from Severino, who has been injured significantly over the past few seasons. The timing feels right for both Severino and the Yankees to go in their separate directions, resetting and trying to find success elsewhere.

The Yankees Will Likely Move on From Domingo German

However, German is a bit more of a curious case. At 31 years old, German posted a 4.56 ERA, 4.65 FIP, 9.44 strikeouts per nine, a 65.3% left-on-base rate, and a 39.4% ground ball rate across 108.2 innings. German is a solid starting pitcher who had traditionally filled the back end of the rotation for the Yankees well. He even pitched a Perfect Game against the Oakland Athletics this past year but ended up being placed on a restricted list due to an alcohol-related issue, which isn’t the first time.

German was the talk of the town after a domestic violence dispute as a result of an alcohol-fueled rage several years ago. Unfortunately, the Yankees thought those days were behind him until he showed up in the clubhouse throwing things and yelling at his teammates. Of course, the organization did everything in its power to assist him in this time of need, but the chances of him ever pitching for the Yankees again are incredibly slim.

In his place, the Bombers called up a number of prospects, including Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez. Even Michael King transitioned to the rotation toward the end of the season to help bolster the unit. King seems to be a long-term asset as a starter, given his dominance in the month of September.

However, with German heading into the final year of arbitration, designating him for assignment seems to be the best path forward for both sides, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the organization continued assisting him with his rehabilitation.