Yankees are actively looking to get an impact reliever without giving up 5 specific players

The New York Yankees are running out of time—and options. With the 2025 trade deadline just hours away, their bullpen still needs help.

It’s not for a lack of trying. The Yankees have aggressively scouted the relief market but come up empty in pursuit after pursuit.

Jhoan Duran, Mason Miller, Seranthony Dominguez, Kyle Finnegan, Andrew Chafin, Ryan Helsley, and many other relievers have switched teams, leaving the Yankees scrambling.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

They aren’t alone in this search. The 2025 market for quality relievers is a seller’s paradise, and the price tags reflect that scarcity.

Teams looking to offload bullpen arms know contenders are desperate—and they’re charging like it. New York just won’t overpay.

Five Players Holding Up the Yankees’ Deadline Plans

According to insider Andy Martino, five names keep surfacing in trade talks—and the Yankees won’t budge on any of them.

Jasson Dominguez, Ben Rice, Spencer Jones, George Lombard Jr., and Cam Schlittler are the young players in question.

Conundrum Yankees are facing is trying to get an impact reliever without giving up a Dominguez/Rice/Jones/Lombard/Schlittler. So far been tough — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 31, 2025

Each is viewed internally as a long-term asset, someone who can contribute to a sustainable Yankees core moving forward.

From Dominguez’s freakish tools to Spencer Jones’ Aaron Judge-like build, the ceiling on this group is too tantalizing to sacrifice.

So far, GM Brian Cashman has refused to include any of the five in deals—even for elite relievers like David Bednar.

It’s a risky bet. The Yankees’ bullpen is fraying, and their current group can’t carry a playoff push on fumes and hope.

David Bednar Looms as the Last Big Fish in a Shallow Pond

At this point, David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates might be the only true difference-maker left on the board.

The Pirates don’t have to trade him, though—and they won’t unless a team meets their sky-high asking price.

New York clearly likes Bednar’s power, poise, and temperament, but they’ve balked at Pittsburgh’s prospect demands.

Unless something breaks dramatically, a blockbuster for Bednar feels more like a dream than a deadline reality.

Instead, the Yankees could pivot to mid-tier options, hoping quantity offers enough stability to patch their biggest flaw.

A Secondary Route Could Involve Lesser-Known, High-Upside Prospects

Even if Dominguez and Jones are off the table, the Yankees still have other pieces to work with in the farm system.

Names like Carlos Lagrange, Bryce Cunningham, and Roc Riggio could be part of smaller deals for lower-tier bullpen arms.

Prospects like Ben Hess, Henry Lalane, Rafael Flores, and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz also offer intrigue, even if they’re not household names.

That kind of package might land useful relievers who aren’t stars but could eat innings and provide some ceiling and stability.

It’s not ideal, but with time ticking down, the Yankees may have no choice but to get creative rather than go big.

Will New York Hold the Line or Break the Prospect Seal?

Yankees fans are torn. Some want Cashman to go all-in. Others fear repeating the mistakes of past short-sighted splurges.

Trading Jasson Dominguez, even for a top closer, feels like selling the family heirloom to fix a leaky sink.

Then again, sitting on your best cards doesn’t win a World Series, especially with a roster built to win now—not in 2028.

The question isn’t just who the Yankees can get—it’s what they’re willing to sacrifice to finally get over the hump.

Brian Cashman has just hours to decide. Hold the line or push the chips in? One move could define their entire season.

