Yankees anticipate losing crucial bullpen piece for almost entire season

Apr 5, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees simply cannot catch a break when it comes to the significant number of injuries they are currently facing. The offense completely fell apart after Aaron Judge sustained a right hip issue.

Unfortunately, the Yankees did not receive any positive news on Monday afternoon, as manager Aaron Boone revealed that star bullpen pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga is expected to miss the majority of the 2023 season following surgery.

Thankfully, Loáisiga does not require Tommy John surgery, but he will need a bone spur removed from his elbow, sidelining him for at least a few more weeks. Loáisiga will be unable to throw for 3–6 weeks, which necessitates restarting his conditioning program, potentially resulting in an August or September return.

The Yankees’ pitching is utterly decimated:

The loss of a bullpen talent of this caliber is significant, given the already struggling bullpen and the starting rotation in tatters. The 28-year-old managed to pitch only 3.1 innings before succumbing to injury this season, having thrown 48 innings last year while contending with shoulder inflammation throughout the season.

The Yankees have been eagerly anticipating the return of Loáisiga’s 2021 form when he posted a 2.17 ERA over 70.2 innings and recorded an 8.79 K/9 rate with a 79.1% left on-base rate.

In addition to Johnny, the Yankees have Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, two of their acquisitions from last year, on the injured list. Effross is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, while Trivino recently experienced a significant setback in his recovery from an elbow injury. Trivino may undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks, which would undoubtedly end both his season and his tenure with the Yankees.

The Bombers have been severely affected by injuries early in the 2023 season. Although they are awaiting the return of substantial talent, most of these players are unreliable, posing a considerable problem in early May.