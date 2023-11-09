Yankees’ Anthony Volpe offers words of hope for 2024 season

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Following a disappointing 2023 season, the New York Yankees are setting their sights on improvements for 2024. The front office, including General Manager Brian Cashman, has acknowledged the necessity to strengthen the team, particularly in the outfield. While it remains uncertain how much the Yankees are prepared to invest, the intent to bolster the roster is clear.

Anthony Volpe’s Optimistic Outlook

Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, fresh from winning his first Gold Glove award, remains positive about the team’s direction. He believes that with continued collective effort and direction, the Yankees can overcome the previous season’s adversities.

“We’re all just going to be pushing in the same direction because I can tell you no one in the clubhouse, no one in the whole organization wants to feel what we did this year.”

Young Players Taking Initiative

Volpe also shared that many players plan to start their pre-season preparations early in Tampa, following the holidays. This proactive approach is shared by fellow young teammate Austin Wells, who also dedicated time to training in Tampa during the off-season.

Focusing on Volpe’s performance, his rookie season ended with a .209 batting average and a .283 on-base percentage, alongside 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. Despite a high 27.8% strikeout rate and a wRC+ of 84, his defensive prowess earned him a Gold Glove, marking him as the first Yankees rookie shortstop to win the award since Derek Jeter.

Looking Ahead for Volpe

Although Volpe’s defensive skills have been recognized, he acknowledges there is room for improvement offensively. Yankees fans are hopeful to see him develop into a key player and contribute significantly to the team’s success in the upcoming season.