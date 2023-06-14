Yankees’ Anthony Volpe calls on old friend to fix swing

May 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts to hitting a sacrifice fly ball against the Baltimore Orioles during the tenth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Volpe, the New York Yankees shortstop, has been facing some challenges in his performance over the past few weeks. However, a minor adjustment in his batting stance might have rectified his issues.

As reported by The Athletic, Volpe, during a dinner at his parents’ house, hosted several old teammates from Double-A. They nostalgically discussed thrilling moments and shared experiences. It was then that Volpe and prospect Austin Wells noticed a subtle discrepancy in Volpe’s offensive strategy.

By refining a few details, Volpe saw an instant improvement in his performance during Tuesday night’s match against the New York Mets.

“It was so small, but (Wells and I) both kind of noticed it and started talking about it,” Volpe said. “I think we both took a lot away from it.”

Volpe had been having a challenging June, recording a batting average of .120 and an OBP of .154. However, he managed to rebound in the first game of the Subway Series, tallying two hits in four at-bats, including an RBI and a run.

Yankees’ Anthony Volpe showed his MLB value:

After weeks of struggle, Volpe demonstrated why he’s playing in the MLB rather than ascending through the team’s farm system alongside other prospects. Despite a batting average of .191 and an OBP of .264 this season, his moments of brilliance remind us why he was the team’s top prospect.

“It’s obviously frustrating, but it’s nice to know that what I was doing when I wasn’t getting results wasn’t natural with what I always do,” Volpe said. “Kind of just getting back to where I’ve been and where I feel comfortable. Whatever happens from there, I’ll take it.”

If the 22-year-old shortstop can regain his rhythm, it could significantly boost the Yankees’ offense, particularly in the wake of Aaron Judge’s absence. Judge’s return remains uncertain, necessitating an all-hands-on-deck approach every night, as was the case in the game against the Mets, where the Yankees once trailed 5–1.

The team managed to outdo the Mets, registering 11 hits compared to their rival’s nine, securing a much-needed victory. Given the Mets’ recent performance — losing nine of their last 10 games — the Yankees have a golden chance to capitalize on their rivals’ slump.

As the team prepares for another electrifying match-up between Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander on Wednesday, the Yankees are ready for another showdown in Queens.