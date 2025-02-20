Yankees announce two-year extension through 2027 for manager

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees and Aaron Boone have agreed to terms on a two-year extension that will run his contract through the 2027 season.

This comes after winning the American League pennant last season, as the Yankees reached the World Series for the first time since 2009, but ultimately lost in five games to the Dodgers. Both Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner had publicly discussed their interest in retaining their manager for more years and this deal finally got done before the Spring Training opener tomorrow.

If he remains the manager through the end of his deal, Aaron Boone will have 10 years as the team’s manager, making him one of the longest-tenured skippers in the sport.

Yankees and Aaron Boone Reach Agreement on Extension

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone is well-liked by both the players and front office and as a result, the Yankees have chosen to keep him for more years. The Yankees announced the two-year extension through 2027, but it should come as no surprise given how Brian Cashman publicly talked about wanting to reach an agreement on a deal with Boone.

The Yankees hired Aaron Boone after the conclusion of the 2017 season, as they chose not to retain Joe Girardi despite reaching Game 7 of the ALCS. In his tenure as the Yankees’ manager, the team has only missed the playoffs once and has won 90 or more games in all but two seasons, one of them being the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees’ FO don’t feel a need to shake things up and create instability in their clubhouse in the managerial chair, as he believes teams would have chomped at the bit to bring in Boone.

READ MORE: Yankees getting impeccable health from $12.5 million investment

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have lost a good chunk of coaches in the organization this winter, as they’ve always been a place where teams will hire out of. Aaron Boone would have been no different if the team chose to let him seek other jobs, as the industry views him highly due to how he connects with players.

With Aaron Boone here through 2027, the Yankees have a manager for the next three years, and there could be a shifting of the guard on the roster that the veteran skipper can help smooth out. Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Luis Gil are just the first of a group of prospects that the team could bring up in the coming seasons.

Ben Rice, Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, and Cam Schlittler could all come up in the next year or two, and having stability with Aaron Boone could help that a ton.