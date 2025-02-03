Yankees and Mets could be battling it out for free agent lefty specialist

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Yankees‘ free agent Tim Hill isn’t the type of reliever who will blow hitters away with high strikeout numbers. In fact, he’s the opposite—he thrives on inducing weak contact, keeping the ball on the ground, and letting his defense do the work. That kind of pitcher is an asset in today’s game, where hard-throwing relievers are everywhere, but few can consistently generate ground balls and avoid damage.

Hill was a key contributor to the Yankees’ bullpen during the 2024 postseason (1.08 ERA over 8.1 IPs), proving his value in high-leverage situations. His ability to neutralize left-handed hitters makes him an even more attractive option, especially for a Yankees team that currently lacks a lefty specialist in the bullpen.

The Mets Have Interest, but Do They Need Him?

While the Mets recently signed A.J. Minter to anchor the left side of their bullpen, that hasn’t stopped them from showing interest in Hill. Adding another reliable left-hander could solidify their relief corps, but the need isn’t as pressing as it is for the Yankees.

Hill’s low strikeout rate might not make him a flashy addition, but his style of pitching fits perfectly against left-handed bats—something both New York teams will value as they prepare for a competitive 2025 season.

Yankees’ Bullpen Has a Glaring Lefty Hole

The Yankees don’t have a single left-handed reliever currently locked into their bullpen, a major gap for a team that leans heavily on run prevention. Hill’s ground-ball tendencies would fit in well with their defensive philosophy, especially considering the team’s focus on improving infield efficiency with the addition of Max Fried to the rotation.

The problem might be the cost for the Yankees, who don’t want to drop more than a few million on a new arm. They’re already over the $301 million luxury tax threshold, so making more moves seems unlikely until they trade Marcus Stroman.

If the Yankees are serious about balancing their bullpen, Hill seems like an ideal fit—but they might have to fight off the Mets to secure his services. With both teams eyeing the postseason, a bidding war for a specialist like Hill could be in the works.