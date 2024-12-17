Yankees already have position-plans in place for Cody Bellinger

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a significant addition on Tuesday by trading for Cody Bellinger, addressing multiple concerns with one move. While Bellinger’s versatility allows him to play first base and all three outfield positions, the Yankees plan to feature him as their starting center fielder in 2025.

The decision brings clarity to their defensive alignment, as Aaron Judge will shift back to right field, and Jasson Dominguez is slated to take over in left field. This combination gives the Yankees a strong defensive outfield with a mix of athleticism, power, and upside.

Bellinger Locks Down Center Field

Bellinger has extensive experience in center field, having logged over 4,015 innings at the position throughout his career. In 2024, he played primarily in the outfield, recording a .990 fielding percentage over 794 innings while remaining an above-average defender. His ability to cover ground and handle deep gaps makes him an ideal fit for center field, particularly at Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

At 29 years old, Bellinger still possesses the athleticism required for the position. His speed and instincts will provide stability up the middle, an area where the Yankees lacked consistency last season. Moving Bellinger to center allows the team to maximize his value while balancing their outfield options.

Aaron Judge Returns to Right Field

Aaron Judge spent much of the past two seasons bouncing between center and right field due to roster constraints and injuries. While Judge proved serviceable in center, his size and long-term health are better suited for right field, where he has excelled defensively throughout his career.

In 2024, Judge played 903 innings in center field but posted -9 defensive runs saved and -5 outs above average. By shifting him back to right field, the Yankees can optimize Judge’s defensive value while reducing wear and tear on their star player. Judge’s arm strength and range remain elite, making him one of the most reliable corner outfielders in baseball.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez Anchors Left Field

Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ highly touted 21-year-old prospect, is expected to take over in left field. Dominguez made a strong impression during his brief call-up in 2023, showcasing his athleticism, power, and ability to adjust quickly to major league pitching.

While Dominguez has spent much of his career in center field, shifting him to left allows him to ease into a full-time role without the added pressure of anchoring the outfield defense. His strong arm and range make him a natural fit for the position, and his bat will be a welcomed addition to the Yankees’ lineup.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Defensive Stability and Flexibility

With Bellinger in center, Judge in right, and Dominguez in left, the Yankees have constructed an outfield that combines experience, elite defense, and untapped potential. Bellinger’s presence also allows the Yankees flexibility, as he can still fill in at first base when needed. However, the team views him as their everyday center fielder, a role where he is fully capable of excelling.

The move reinforces the Yankees’ commitment to improving both their defense and athleticism while giving their roster the balance it lacked in recent seasons. Bellinger’s ability to provide steady defense in center field and power at the plate immediately upgrades the team’s overall outlook heading into the 2025 season.