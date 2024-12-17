Yankees acquire star outfielder from Cubs, filling major vacancy

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Yankees have addressed a critical need this offseason by acquiring Cody Bellinger in exchange for RHP Cody Poteet, via Jeff Passan of ESPN, a versatile player who can provide much-needed support in the outfield while also offering insurance at first base.

In the deal, the Yankees will take on the majority of Bellinger’s remaining money, but will gain $5 million from the Cubs.

Bellinger’s left-handed bat and defensive versatility make him a natural fit for the Bronx, where the Yankees are seeking balance and consistency after losing Juan Soto in free agency.

A Strong Fit in the Outfield

Bellinger brings an immediate upgrade to the Yankees’ outfield. He is capable of playing all three positions but projects best in left or center field, a spot the Yankees have been looking to solidify. With Aaron Judge likely moving back to right field and Jasson Dominguez penciled in for a starting spot, Bellinger’s presence completes a strong defensive alignment.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In 2024, Bellinger played 794 innings in the outfield, showcasing his reliable glove with a .990 fielding percentage. His ability to cover ground and make routine plays provides stability in an area where the Yankees lacked consistency last season.

Versatility at First Base

In addition to his outfield capabilities, Bellinger offers versatility at first base, a position where the Yankees have lingering uncertainty. Anthony Rizzo struggled in 2024. Bellinger logged 132.2 innings at first base last season, giving the Yankees a quality backup option with solid defensive metrics and experience at the position.

Bellinger’s flexibility allows manager Aaron Boone to shuffle the lineup as needed, whether for matchups, injuries, or inconsistencies. Having a proven player capable of stepping in at first base provides much-needed insurance heading into the 2025 season.

Offensive Production and Upside

Bellinger’s offensive skill set brings another layer of value to the Yankees. In 2024, the 29-year-old slashed .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. While his numbers fell off slightly from his strong 2023 campaign, Yankee Stadium’s short right porch could help reignite his power numbers.

Based on Statcast data, Bellinger’s pull-hitting tendencies would have translated into 24 home runs if he played his home games in Yankee Stadium last year. The Yankees are betting on his bat to provide a boost in run production while complementing the lineup’s existing power hitters.

A Perfect Complement to the Roster

The acquisition of Bellinger fills multiple needs for the Yankees. He stabilizes the outfield, provides versatility at first base, and adds a dependable left-handed bat to a lineup that could use more balance. His postseason experience and ability to perform under pressure will also be valuable as the Yankees aim to contend for a World Series title in 2025.

General manager Brian Cashman has prioritized versatility and proven production this offseason, and Bellinger checks both boxes. The move gives the Yankees flexibility and depth, strengthening their roster for the season ahead.