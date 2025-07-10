Yankees’ All-Star infielder will participate in 2025 Home Run Derby

With MLB looking for its final participant in the 2025 Home Run Derby, the Yankees will have its first HR Derby representative since Aaron Judge in 2017.

Jazz Chisholm, who publicly stated he would participate if MLB invited him, as accepted the invitation and will compete in the upcoming Home Run Derby.

With 17 home runs on the season, Chisholm has been one of the best power hitters in baseball and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Judge by winning it all.

He has never participated in the HR Derby before, although he was an All-Star back in 2022, and now the field is set for the upcoming midsummer tournament.

Jazz Chisholm Becomes First Yankees’ Hitter to Participate in HR Derby Since 2017

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Despite missing nearly a month of play due to an injury sustained in late April while visiting Camden Yards, Jazz Chisholm is third among all second basemen in home runs (17).

He’s on pace to comfortably reach the 25 HR threshold and could end up with 30 roundtrippers if he keeps launching baseballs into orbit.

The left-handed slugging infielder has been a prolific HR threat since being traded to New York, with 28 home runs in just 107 games with the Yankees.

He’ll be the first Yankee to participate in the Home Run Derby since 2017, when Aaron Judge was a rookie and won the whole tournament in Miami.

READ MORE: Yankees officially lose key pitcher to Tommy John surgery

Gary Sanchez also participated in that Home Run Derby, eliminating former HR Derby champion Giancarlo Stanton in the first-round that year.

Robinson Cano won the HR Derby in 2011, Jason Giambi won it in 2002, and Tino Martinez won his in 1997, and Jazz Chisholm will hope to become the fifth Yankee to win the event.

He’ll head to Truist Park for this tournament, a ballpark where he’s taken over 100 Plate Appearances in because of his time in the NL East with the Marlins.