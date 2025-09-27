Yankees’ All-Star infielder exits game with apparent arm injury

The Yankees will be holding their breath as Jazz Chisholm, one of their All-Star representatives, exited today’s game after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.

A sinker at 97 MPH struck his forearm area, as he was writhing in pain walking towards the dugout, prompting the Yankees to remove him from the game,

Jose Caballero pinch-ran for him, taking over at second base, as the Yankees are hoping that this is more of a pain issue than a serious injury.

Chisholm has hit .243 this season with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and a 126 wRC+ as he’s been the best second baseman in the American League.

READ MORE: The Yankees might just have their superstar playoff powerhouse back

Jazz Chisholm Gives Yankees A Late-Season Injury Scare After Hit By Pitch

While the Yankees remain in a tie for the Blue Jays atop the American League East, they had a scene in the Bronx that’ll keep the organization holding its breath.

Grant Wolfram hadn’t been in control of the strike zone throughout the inning, and given the context of being in a jam, there is little reason to believe there was intent in the pitch despite Cam Schlittler hitting two batters previously.

The hit-by-pitch occured in the forearm area, a less terrifying outcome than if it had struck him in the wrist or hand where bones can easily break.

Last season, a late-season injury to Anthony Rizzo knocked him out until the American League Championship Series against the Guardians, and any IL stint would do the same to Jazz Chisholm.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm has exited games before, notably the day before a series against the Blue Jays at home where he reportedly had double knee contusions.

The Yankees will hope that this forearm issue is more related to soreness than a broken bone or anything that would require a stint on the IL.

New York leads 6-0 in the bottom half of the sixth inning, and no official news on Chisholm’s injury has been released by the Yankees to this point.