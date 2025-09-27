The Yankees might just have their superstar playoff powerhouse back

The New York Yankees have been waiting for this version of Giancarlo Stanton, and now, with October looming, he’s delivering it in full force. At 35 years old, Stanton is putting together one of the most impressive late-career stretches in baseball, a reminder that his bat still carries the kind of game-changing power few players in the league can match.

Stanton finding his rhythm again

After years of volatility, injuries, and stretches of inconsistency, Stanton has looked revitalized since returning to the lineup. Over 75 games, he’s slashing .267/.342/.584 with 23 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a 152 wRC+. That production means he’s been 52% better than the average big league hitter, a staggering turnaround for a player many wondered could still dominate.

The key has been a rediscovered consistency in his approach. Stanton continues to rank among the league’s best in average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate, categories that define true power hitters. For pitchers, his at-bats have once again become a dangerous proposition—mistakes over the plate don’t survive against him.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Baltimore outburst

Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles served as a showcase of what Stanton can do when he’s locked in. He launched two home runs and drove in five RBIs, providing the difference in a must-win game for the Yankees.

Performances like that aren’t just about stat lines—they shift the momentum of a team’s season. With the Yankees battling to secure the top spot in the American League East, Stanton’s resurgence could be the swing factor that helps them leapfrog the Toronto Blue Jays and skip the grueling Wild Card round.

Echoes of last October

What makes this stretch even more intriguing is how familiar it feels. Just last postseason, Stanton posted a monstrous .273/.339/.709 line with seven home runs in 14 games, single-handedly carrying stretches of the Yankees’ offense.

If he maintains his current form heading into October, he has the potential to recreate that impact. The Yankees don’t need Stanton to be flawless—they need him to be the intimidating, power-hitting presence who changes how opposing pitchers attack the rest of the lineup.

Why Stanton’s resurgence matters so much

The Yankees have a roster built on balance, but Stanton remains the kind of player who can break a game open with a single swing. That threat forces opponents to pitch differently to Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and the rest of the order.

It’s also symbolic. Stanton’s career has been defined by peaks and valleys, but his latest peak comes at the perfect moment. For a team that has dealt with injuries, inconsistency, and pressure in the standings, Stanton’s bat feels like a stabilizing force, capable of carrying the offense when everything else feels uncertain.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A looming October test

The Yankees need just one more victory paired with a Blue Jays loss to clinch the division’s top spot. But whether or not that happens, one thing has become clear: Stanton’s resurgence has turned him back into the player no pitcher wants to face with the season on the line.

If his current tear is a preview of what’s to come in October, the Yankees might be walking into the postseason with the most dangerous version of Giancarlo Stanton since his MVP-caliber prime.