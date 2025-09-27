Yankees’ disaster trade is starting to turn in a totally different direction

The New York Yankees’ bullpen has been a roller coaster this season, but just as October looms, one of their most scrutinized arms is peaking. Devin Williams, once labeled a liability, has suddenly transformed into a late-season weapon who could shift the balance for New York in the postseason.

From liability to late-season spark

When the Yankees acquired Williams last offseason, they expected dominance. Instead, the first half of his season looked more like a cautionary tale. Through 35.1 innings before the All-Star break, he owned a 4.58 ERA and a tendency to unravel once runners reached base. It wasn’t just poor numbers — it was the sense that every outing carried a sense of unease, the opposite of what a high-leverage reliever should bring.

But baseball has a way of offering redemption arcs. Since September 7, Williams hasn’t allowed a single earned run, silencing some of the league’s best lineups in pressure-packed spots. The same pitcher who once felt like a shaky acquisition now looks like someone the Yankees can trust when the season is on the line.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The numbers behind the turnaround

On the surface, Williams’ season-long numbers remain underwhelming: a 4.87 ERA across 61 innings. But beneath that lies evidence of his elite arsenal. He’s striking out batters at a blistering pace — 13.28 per nine innings — while also ranking in the 97th percentile or better in chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate. Few pitchers generate that kind of swing-and-miss dominance.

The problem, as the Yankees know all too well, has been what happens when men reach base. With only 54.5% of runners stranded, Williams’ struggles often snowballed in the worst moments. It hasn’t been a question of stuff but rather a test of composure — a reminder that even the nastiest pitches don’t matter if the execution slips when pressure mounts.

Perfect timing for the postseason

For the Yankees, the timing of his resurgence couldn’t be better. The bullpen has been stretched thin, and October demands reliability. If Williams’ September performance carries into the postseason, New York gains a game-changing weapon to pair with its other late-inning options.

Momentum in baseball is like catching a wave — and Williams looks like he’s finally riding one instead of fighting against it. The postseason often turns on the smallest margins, a single at-bat or late-inning jam. A locked-in Williams could be the difference between heartbreak and survival.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Future implications for Williams and the Yankees

There’s also the business side to consider. Williams is in a contract year, and his uneven season might actually work in the Yankees’ favor. Had he been dominant wire-to-wire, his price tag would likely soar. Instead, New York could find itself in a position to retain him on a more cost-efficient deal, betting that the version they’ve seen since September is the real one.

For now, though, the focus remains on October. The Yankees don’t need perfection from Devin Williams — they just need him to keep being the reliever he’s been these past few weeks. And if he does, his redemption story could end with a defining role on the postseason stage.