Yankees’ aging slugger is turning back the clock to provide MVP-caliber production

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

All eyes were on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto heading into the postseason, as both were expected to carry the Yankees‘ offense. While Soto has delivered with consistent production, Judge has been volatile, struggling in the first three games of the series before showing signs of life on Thursday. In the meantime, it was Giancarlo Stanton who emerged as the unexpected hero, stepping up to provide the Yankees with a vintage performance when they needed it most.

The Yankees are Getting MVP-Caliber Stanton Production

At 34 years old, Stanton is no longer the same player who won the MVP in 2017. His ability to run the bases and play defense has diminished significantly, but his bat is still lethal when he’s locked in. This season, Stanton appeared in 114 regular-season games, posting a .233/.298/.475 line with 27 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a 116 wRC+. However, it is in the playoffs where Stanton has truly shone.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Through four games against the Royals, Stanton is hitting .375/.444/.688, with a game-winning home run on Wednesday and four RBIs to his name. His plate discipline has been impressive as well, evidenced by his 11.1% strikeout rate and 11.1% walk rate. Stanton’s isolated power of .313 is a testament to his ability to drive the ball out of the park, showcasing his value despite his age.

A Glimpse of the Past

Stanton is far from his prime, a time when he put up monster numbers like his 2014 season, where he hit .288/.395/.555, or his MVP year in 2017 when he blasted 59 home runs. Injuries and time have taken their toll, with his on-base percentage dipping below .300 for the third consecutive season. But when it comes to the postseason, the Yankees are banking on Stanton to have just enough left in the tank to make an impact.

You can see it in his approach at the plate—Stanton is dialed in, seeing pitches clearly and taking his time. His veteran presence and ability to hit in clutch situations have been a boon for the Yankees, especially with Judge struggling to produce extra-base hits and home runs in the ALDS.

Stanton’s Focus on Winning

Stanton’s leadership and determination have been clear throughout the series. After Game 4, he emphasized the importance of staying focused and continuing to push forward.

“We’re in a good place. That doesn’t mean we’re in a great place,” Stanton said. “We’re here to win. No one wants to be on the losing side of this. Imagine how Kansas City feels right now. Nobody wants to feel that way. We have an opportunity to keep it rolling, but that is understood reality, that we have to take care of business.”

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Still the League’s Most Powerful Hitter

Despite no longer being in his prime, Stanton remains one of the most powerful hitters in the league. He ranks in the 99th percentile for average exit velocity and barrel percentage, and in the 98th percentile for hard-hit rate. His bat speed remains elite, ranking in the 100th percentile, and when he makes contact, the ball explodes off his bat. This was evident when he scooped a breaking ball out of the dirt in Game 4 and launched it 417 feet over the outfield wall, giving the Yankees a crucial 3–2 lead.

Looking Ahead to the ALCS

As the Yankees prepare for the ALCS against either Detroit or Cleveland, Stanton will once again have the opportunity to be a game-changer. On Thursday, he added another RBI, two hits, and a walk, showing his ability to produce in high-pressure situations. Batting fifth in the lineup, Stanton has been a driving force, inspiring the bottom half of the order to be more disciplined and proactive.

The Yankees will need his continued contributions if they hope to make a deep run in the postseason, and so far, Stanton has shown he is ready to rise to the occasion.