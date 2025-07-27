Yankees add bullpen reinforcements, place Aaron Judge on 10-day IL

The New York Yankees entered Sunday with urgency — and a gut punch — placing Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list.

Diagnosed with a right flexor strain, Judge’s absence leaves a gaping hole in both the lineup and clubhouse leadership.

With the Yankees already spiraling in the standings, this setback could tilt the season further toward instability and missed opportunity.

Amed Rosario activated, brings versatility to shaky roster

In response, the Yankees activated Amed Rosario, who offers some flexibility and offensive production, particularly against left-handed pitching.

Rosario is expected to platoon with Ryan McMahon on the hot corners and bring a right-handed presence to balance the lineup.

He’s hitting .270 this season with a .310 on-base percentage and a .426 slugging mark, including five homers across 158 plate appearances.

Against lefties, he’s even more productive, posting a .299 average and supplying timely run production in limited opportunities.

While Rosario isn’t a defensive standout, he can play second, third, and corner outfield spots if injuries continue to pile up.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Ryan McMahon’s glove makes Rosario’s role more defined

McMahon’s elite defense at third base gives the Yankees a real asset, even if his bat hasn’t yet found consistency.

That allows Rosario to avoid everyday pressure and instead focus on maximizing matchups, especially when southpaws take the mound.

His low 13.9% strikeout rate could also help add a bit more situational contact to a feast-or-famine offense.

Still, Rosario’s arrival likely means less playing time for struggling players like Oswald Peraza, whose stock continues to plummet.

Brent Headrick joins bullpen amid thin pitching depth

The Yankees also called up 27-year-old Brent Headrick from Triple-A, another attempt to patch together a fractured bullpen unit.

Headrick owns a 4.73 ERA over 13.1 innings this season and has shown some swing-and-miss potential when he locates effectively.

The issue has been hard contact — opposing hitters are squaring him up at an alarming rate, making every outing a gamble.

With the Yankees’ bullpen already one of the weakest in baseball lately, Headrick’s promotion feels like another hopeful dart throw.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Yankees navigating tightrope with limited depth and rising pressure

The team is now juggling injuries, underperformance, and trade deadline pressure all at once — a dangerous mix if left unaddressed.

Without Aaron Judge, the Yankees lose their identity at the plate and the emotional fuel that’s carried them through rough stretches.

Rosario and Headrick may help plug short-term holes, but bigger decisions await as the front office assesses how to salvage the season.

With time running out and postseason hopes slipping, the Yankees are now walking a tightrope without their captain to balance things out.