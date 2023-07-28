Yankees activate Aaron Judge, demote promising infielder

Sep 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks to his position in right field during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reinforcements are en route for the New York Yankees, who announced the activation of reigning MVP and star hitter Aaron Judge from the injured list on Friday afternoon.

Aaron Judge’s Return: An Offensive Boost

Judge, who has not played a game since facing the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3, has been recuperating from a torn ligament in his right big toe for nearly two months. Prior to his leave, Judge was hitting .291 with a .404 OBP, which included a team-leading 19 homers, 40 RBIs, a 29.6% strikeout rate, a 16.4% walk rate, and a 187 wRC+.

In the midst of another outstanding offensive season, Judge’s injury had caused his second stint on the injured list for the year. Although he is not at full health and still managing toe pain, his return is expected to significantly boost the Yankees’ batting order.

Adjustments in the Yankees’ Line-up: Giancarlo Stanton’s Defensive Role

In efforts to maintain their top player’s health, the Yankees are likely to use Giancarlo Stanton more defensively over the coming days, if not weeks. This strategy will provide Judge with an opportunity to adapt and practice running bases in a live game setting.

Before returning to the Yankees, the 31-year-old veteran outfielder played in a few simulated games in Tampa, indicating his readiness to contribute offensively.

Roster Changes: Oswald Peraza Returns to AAA

To make room for Judge, the Yankees sent infielder Oswald Peraza back to AAA. The 23-year-old has had limited opportunities to play with the major league team this season, featuring in only 19 games.

In 64 plate appearances, Peraza registered a .173 average, .328 OBP, six RBIs, and a 12.5% walk rate. While his 64 wRC+ isn’t particularly noteworthy, he did display excellent defensive metrics. However, the Yankees did not provide Peraza with enough game time to potentially improve his metrics.

As the trade deadline looms, the Yankees might consider using Peraza as a bargaining chip in the coming days. Their aim is to acquire another above-average left fielder and potentially a starting pitcher.