Yankees’ Aaron Judge leaves Thursday’s game with new injury

Mar 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The injury woes seem to be unrelenting for the New York Yankees, especially in our beleaguered outfield, which has already seen the loss of several key players, including Giancarlo Stanton and Harrison Bader. Stanton fell victim to a hamstring injury just days ago, landing on the injured list with an anticipated 4–6 week recovery period. Thankfully, Bader is making positive strides in his rehab and should be ready for promotion by next week.

The Yankees can’t afford to lose Aaron Judge:

Even with Bader’s return, the outfield still lacks the strength to be considered above average. The absolute last thing the Bombers need is an injury to Aaron Judge, which sent chills down our spines after his uneasy slide into third base during Wednesday afternoon’s game. Though Judge shook off the initial discomfort and carried on, he was taken out early on Thursday due to right hip discomfort.

As this is a new injury for Judge, the Yankees will undoubtedly give him some much-needed rest. Up until now, he had participated in all 25 games of the season without taking a break.

During that time, Judge maintained a .267 batting average and a .358 OBP, hitting six home runs with 14 RBIs and a 142 wRC+. With the Yankees facing difficulties in the outfield, they need Judge’s powerful presence in the lineup.

Losing him for a significant duration would put them in a precarious position. We can only hope that this is just a minor, maintenance-related issue and that a day off will suffice. For now, we wait with bated breath.