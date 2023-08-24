Yankees’ Aaron Judge is crushing baseballs at an astronomical pace

May 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the New York Yankees find themselves essentially ousted from postseason contention and languishing at the bottom of the AL East, their superstar slugger Aaron Judge continues to deliver outstanding performances. He’s been hitting baseballs out of the park at a staggering rate, keeping fans engaged even as the team’s playoff hopes fade.

The Stats: A Close Look at Judge’s Numbers

Before Thursday’s showdown with the Washington Nationals, Judge was sporting a .279 batting average, a .406 OBP, and a .645 slugging rate. He’s notched 27 homers, 54 RBIs, a 27.7% strikeout rate, an 18.1% walk rate, and an exceptional 182 wRC+ with a 3.7 WAR. These numbers are nothing short of incredible and would usually put a player in MVP contention.

Injury Woes: The Only Hurdle in an MVP-Caliber Season

Though Judge has been limited to only 72 games this season due to a right big toe ligament strain, he still leads the Yankees in home runs. If it weren’t for this injury, he’d likely be on track for another MVP-quality season. Despite the handicap and the team’s overall lackluster performance, Judge’s bat hasn’t cooled.

A Week of Triumphs: Homers Galore

In his last seven at-bats, Judge has smacked four home runs, including one that kickstarted the game in the first inning on Thursday. The previous night, Wednesday, was another spectacle; Judge blasted three homers, one of which was a Grand Slam.

Aaron Judge's batted ball data is generational:



97.6 MPH Average EV (100th Percentile)

64.9% Hard Hit% (100th Percentile)

28.6% Barrel% (100th Percentile)

.485 xwOBA (100th Percentile)



The best hitter on the planet resides in the Bronx #NYY pic.twitter.com/bWUwi36RiK — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 24, 2023

These extraordinary feats broke the Yankees’ nine-game losing streak and contributed to Judge’s tally of three hits and six RBIs in just that game. It’s pretty much a given now: Judge is unequivocally the Yankees’ best player, and his otherworldly production might just have you wondering if he’s from another planet.

Future Outlook: A Glimmer of Hope for the Yankees in 2024

Optimistically, Yankees fans can look forward to a fully recovered Aaron Judge elevating his game even further in 2024. This could be particularly impactful if the Yankees’ front office succeeds in turning the team into a legitimate playoff contender. Given Judge’s undeniable talent and the past two seasons of unparalleled production, a reinvigorated and restructured Yankees team could be a force to be reckoned with.

For now, all eyes remain on Judge as he continues to defy the limitations set by both his injury and the team’s struggles, offering a glimpse of the remarkable talent that will hopefully anchor a rejuvenated Yankees squad in the near future.