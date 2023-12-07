Yankees’ Aaron Judge hints at more acquisitions

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the fact that the New York Yankees added a Hall of Fame-level bat to their lineup in Juan Soto, superstar slugger Aaron Judge still believes that a few more moves are on the way.

Judge, who won the 2022 MVP award and is coming off a down season by his own standards, is looking to continue bolstering the roster. Playing 106 games last season, Judge hit .267/.406/.613, including 37 home runs and 75 RBIs. He is still arguably the league’s best hitter and is expected to feature in center field this year, as general manager Brian Cashman stated during Thursday’s press conference.

The Yankees Need Starting Pitching

The Yankees now look toward pitching additions, and it seems as if Judge is confident that the team will continue making beneficial moves.

“We’ve made some big moves the past couple of days and looking forward to making a couple more, but it’s gonna be a fun season I think for Yankee fans,” Judge said Thursday morning on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York.”

Aside from Soto, the talk of the town is none other than Yoshinobu Yamamoto, an international star expected to land a significant contract in free agency.

The New York Mets are expected to be competitive for his services, having pitched 164 innings in the JPPL last year and tossed a no-hitter in front of Cashman. In fact, the Yankee sent representatives to every single one of his starts last season to gauge whether or not he would be a good fit in the Bronx.

The consensus is that the Yankees will make an aggressive push, but Mets owner Steve Cohen recently traveled to Japan to meet him personally. There is certainly a lot to be desired when it comes to the Japanese star, but the fact he’s 25 years old and has already showcased durability proves he’s a perfect fit for the Bombers.