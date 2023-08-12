Yankees’ Aaron Judge gushes over young starting pitcher: ‘The guy’s efficient’

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of a turbulent season for the New York Yankees‘ starting pitching rotation, young players are stepping up to fill the gaps. One promising arm is that of prospect Randy Vasquez, who continues to prove himself in his recent appearances.

Friday Night against the Miami Marlins

In his fourth appearance for the Yankees, Vasquez took the mound on Friday night against the Miami Marlins. With Ian Hamilton as the opener, Vasquez was handed a slim lead and managed to throw 3.2 innings, giving up two runs but displaying impressive resiliency and efficiency with his pitching.

Vasquez’s Performance and Stats With the Yankees

On the year, Vasquez has shown remarkable numbers with a 1.89 ERA, 5.68 strikeouts per nine, a 94.1% left-on-base rate, and a 35.7% ground ball rate. What stands out is Randy’s determination to throw strikes early and often.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone praised Vasquez’s approach, saying, “He threw strikes. Came in right away with a [4-2] lead and did that, but he used everything. He had a presence with his changeup. The cutter and the curveball were there. And his sinker, I thought he was unpredictable. He used all of his entire repertoire very well. And, for the most part, filled up the strike zone.”

Endorsement from Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge, the reigning MVP and star slugger, gave a glowing review of the 24-year-old Vasquez.

“The guy’s efficient,” Judge remarked on Friday night. “He’s got a great feel for all his pitches. He’s a bulldog on the mound. He’s not afraid of anybody. He attacks the batter, which, especially when you’ve got a lead, you’ve got to do that. You’ve got to keep going after the batter.”

A Promising Rookie Campaign

Fortunately, this won’t be an isolated event for Vasquez. With the rest of the season ahead, he has a chance to continue building momentum and shaping an impressive rookie campaign. Although he hosted a 4.76 ERA in Triple-A across 75.2 innings this year, his step-up to the MLB level has been notable, if not unexpected.

Vasquez’s Pitching Arsenal

The young starter boasts a well-rounded arsenal, including a four-seam fastball, cutter, sinker, change-up, and sweeper. His four-seam fastball stands out, generating a .118 batting average against and averaging 94.6 mph. With his change-up producing a .091 batting average at 88.1 mph and his ability to generate 22% more horizontal movement than the average pitcher, Vasquez has become a reliable option, especially against lefties.

Looking Forward: Vasquez’s Development

There is plenty to admire about Vasquez’s contributions to the Yankees, but he still requires time to continue his development. His performances thus far have brought a refreshing energy to a team in need, and his future within the Yankees’ rotation is a promising one to watch.