Yankees’ Aaron Boone to change managing style

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are brainstorming strategies to bounce back from a less-than-ideal 2023 season. Their struggles spanned several areas, from difficulties in hitting with runners in scoring position to issues with getting on base and maintaining a decent hitting average.

Undoubtedly, the offense faced significant challenges, especially during times when their star slugger, Aaron Judge, was sidelined due to injuries. But Judge wasn’t the only key player who faced downtime.

Notable names such as Anthony Rizzo, Nestor Cortés, Carlos Rodon, and Frankie Montas also experienced setbacks. These injuries, especially to players seen as crucial to the Yankees’ World Series dreams, further magnified the team’s challenges. The recurring theme of injury-prone investments became a thorn in the side of the Yankees, highlighting the lack of effective backup options.

Rethinking the Role of Yankees Manager Aaron Boone

While reshaping the roster is undoubtedly on the agenda, the Yankees are also reconsidering the role of their manager, Aaron Boone. Boone, known as a players’ coach, has earned the respect and affection of his team. However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reveals that the front office is hoping for Boone to adopt a firmer approach, emphasizing discipline and holding players accountable for their performances.

Such an approach may help elevate individual and team performance, but it’s essential to remember the delicate balance Boone needs to strike. His affable nature and supportive stance are part of why players appreciate him. Navigating this balance of discipline and camaraderie will be a test for the Yankees’ skipper.

As of now, indications suggest both Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will remain with the team. Additionally, the previously discussed third-party audit to assess decision-makers will now lean more towards an analytical comparison rather than a comprehensive evaluation.

In essence, the Yankees are leaning into a data-driven approach, using objective metrics to reevaluate and refine their strategies. As the off-season progresses, fans hope the team will recognize the pitfalls of heavily investing in older players with extensive injury records.