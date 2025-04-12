Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws shade at umps for not calling game

The Yankees didn’t just lose on Friday night — they got steamrolled, 9–1, by the San Francisco Giants in what can only be described as a miserable, sloppy affair in the Bronx. But the score wasn’t the only concern. According to manager Aaron Boone, the game may not have even been safe to play.

Between the icy temperatures, constant drizzle, and slippery mound conditions, Boone and bench coach Brad Ausmus were left wondering why the game wasn’t stopped sooner — or better yet, delayed altogether.

Sloppy Baseball, Sloppier Conditions

It wasn’t just that the Yankees looked sluggish and uninspired. They did. But the weather didn’t help.

Players were battling wet grips, freezing hands, and poor visibility from the jump. Eventually, it took a dangerous moment to force the umpires’ hands. In the sixth inning, Yankees reliever Yoendrys Gomez lost control of a slider that slipped out of his hand and nearly hit Willy Adames in the head. The umps called it after that — but by then, the damage was done.

Boone was candid after the game, saying, “Ausmus and I were just talking, that’s probably the worst conditions we’ve ever experienced and we’ve been doing this for a long time.”

That’s not coming from a rookie manager fresh off his first spring training. That’s coming from two guys with decades of combined MLB experience.

A Dangerous Game

Baseball doesn’t often fall into the “dangerous” category like football or hockey. But with a wet mound, slippery ball, and high-velocity arms, it only takes one pitch to turn a cold night into a disaster.

The Yankees weren’t sharp on either side of the ball — that part’s on them. But Boone made it clear: the environment created a situation that was asking for trouble, and it nearly delivered.

They’ll try to reset on Saturday afternoon with better weather in the forecast and, hopefully, a game that looks and feels like major league baseball again.