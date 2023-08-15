Apr 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks off the field after checking on starting pitcher Jhony Brito (not pictured) during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees faced a brutal defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Braves in Monday night’s kick-off to their three-game series. With the Yankees’ current standings just a game above .500 and a looming three-game losing streak, hopes for a turnaround seem bleak.

Yankees’ Struggles: A Future Outlook

With the season dwindling, it may be time for the Yankees to pivot their strategy by introducing fresh prospects for the 2024 season and onwards. However, it appears they might be holding out for the service time manipulation date to ensure prospects don’t accrue any time.

The stark difference between the Yankees and Braves was evident in their performance. The Yankees’ batting lineup, currently among the lowest-ranking in baseball, paled in comparison to the Braves’ robust and balanced unit.

Atlanta showcased their prowess with a score of 11-3, amassing 15 hits inclusive of eight walks and two home runs. On the other hand, the Yankees, despite achieving 11 hits, exhibited a lack of balanced and clutch hitting.

Post-game, Aaron Boone, the Yankees’ manager, commended the Braves, noting their lineup’s strength and balance. He remarked, “(They) have a lineup that’s really, really rugged and balanced. A little peek into where you’re trying to get to.”

Atlanta Braves: Setting the Gold Standard

Sporting top-tier hitters like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, the Braves posed a formidable challenge. The Yankees’ starting pitcher, Clarke Schmidt, struggled against the onslaught, yielding nine hits and eight earned runs in just 2.1 innings.

As the game progressed, the Yankees leaned heavily on their bullpen, with Ian Hamilton and Albert Abreu delivering 48 and 49 pitches, respectively. This dependency indicates an impending need for bolstered support in their upcoming game.

The Road Ahead for the Yankees

The Yankees’ season trajectory has been riddled with setbacks, leaving them at a 14-game deficit in the AL East. They are currently trailing by 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox and 5.5 games in the Wild Card race. This state of affairs suggests that any hopes of a competitive playoff bid are dwindling.

Gathering data to reassess their off-season strategy seems prudent. A logical first step might be introducing outfield prospect Everson Pereira, recognized for his potential as a permanent fixture in either left or center field owing to his defensive prowess.

Yet, the Yankees’ reluctance to bring in new prospects remains evident, with many speculating it’s part of their strategy to avoid early free agency commitments six years down the line. This perceived surface time manipulation tactic underscores the team’s hesitancy to implement changes that could benefit their near-future prospects.