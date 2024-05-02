Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws a little shade at Gleyber Torres over error

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees dropped another game to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon, making it three losses in this week’s four-game series.

Unfortunately, starting pitcher Carlos Rodon struggled, giving up eight hits and six earned runs, including three home runs, over just four innings.

This performance marked Rodon’s worst of the year, pushing his ERA up to 3.68, despite coming off two All-Star caliber performances.

If the Yankees want to maintain their World Series aspirations, they must be able to compete with the Orioles, who have dominated them across this four-game stretch. Though the Yankees secured one win in the series, they scored only two runs. A stellar outing by Luis Gil pushed them over the hump.

The Yankees Need More From Gleyber Torres

A number of players have had poor starts, notably Gleyber Torres. Torres is hitting .218/.295/.274, with disappointing slugging metrics and poor chase rates. Additionally, his defense has been somewhat of a liability.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Torres’ defensive mishaps after an error in the bottom of the fifth inning during Thursday’s loss. After Adley Rutschman doubled to left field and Ryan Mountcastle singled to right, Anthony Santander grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop.

However, an error by Torres allowed Mountcastle to reach second base safely. Immediately after, Jordan Westburg hit a triple to centerfield, driving in two runs. Errors like these can be critical, especially during elimination rounds in the postseason.

Boone on Gleyber Torres’ error, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic: “He’s got to secure the ball. It’s the big leauges, you’ve got to make the play, and he didn’t make the play. I don’t know if he was trying to do too much. … He’s made that play a lot. He didn’t in that spot.”

The Bombers now hold a 20–13 record and sit one game behind the Orioles in the American League East. They are still off to a hot start and remain competitive, but their offense has been extremely volatile. Several players, expected to play significant roles, have squandered their opportunities early in the year.

Torres is much better than his current metrics indicate, having smashed his first homer of the season in the defeat. However, the team needs much more from him on a daily basis, alongside Aaron Judge, who is experiencing one of the worst cold streaks of his career.