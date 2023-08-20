Yankees’ Aaron Boone sends desperate message as team continues to flop

Apr 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks off the field after checking on starting pitcher Jhony Brito (not pictured) during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees find themselves at a perplexing crossroads. They’re metaphorically stranded in no man’s land, with dangers lurking at every corner. Hesitation grips them, yet inaction spells doom. It’s high time they pivot towards a brighter future, eyeing their young prospects for hints of what 2024 might offer and plotting a much-needed resurgence.

A String of Unfortunate Performances

The Bombers’ performance has been nothing short of dismal, having suffered seven straight defeats. The Boston Red Sox, despite their penultimate standing, have managed to rake in 16 runs in their last two games, leaving the Yankees trailing with a paltry four.

The Yankee’s ace, Gerrit Cole, faced a disheartening outing on Saturday, surrendering six runs from seven hits in just four innings. In contrast, the Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford put up a strong performance. The Yankees’ batting record has been particularly uninspiring, with only four runs scored across their last four games. Such stats highlight their unlikelihood of making it to the postseason and underscore a glaring roster misjudgment.

Manager Aaron Boone’s assessment captures their plight poetically: “We’re sick animals in a lot of ways.” The team, once revered, now appears more lifeless than spirited.

Facing the Brutal Truth

While their outfield is in disarray and their offense ranks amongst baseball’s weakest, management can no longer turn a blind eye. The stark reality is that a team as storied as the Yankees, boasting a $290 million payroll, finds itself languishing at the bottom. The manager’s optimism, though commendable, seems misplaced in the current scenario. “I do feel like the turnaround is coming,” Boone mentioned.

Even Gerrit Cole, enjoying what many would consider a Cy Young-worthy season, has expressed unease. The team’s reciprocation to his unwavering dedication leaves much to be desired. Reflecting on the tough phase, Cole commented, “How you handle adversity, and how you get through it, is really ultimately how you’ll be judged.”

The team’s woes call for urgent action, perhaps even considering prospects like Everson Pereira. As Boone aptly puts it, “We’ve got to try to win a ballgame.”

The Yankees’ Woeful State

Delving deeper into the Yankees’ offensive conundrum, their stats with runners in scoring positions (RISP) paint a bleak picture. They’ve recorded the least at-bats with 847, secured the fewest hits at 200, and rank a lowly 27th in terms of home runs.

Their strategy, seemingly centered around home runs, hasn’t borne fruit, as indicated by their .236 with RISP and a mere .318 OBP. Such dismal figures, given the resources at General Manager Brian Cashman’s disposal, are simply mind-boggling.

The responsibility, undeniably, rests on the shoulders of owner Hal Steinbrenner. With the team mostly fit yet underperforming, it’s imperative that changes are in the offing. Otherwise, the legacy of the New York Yankees faces an uncertain and possibly gloomy future.