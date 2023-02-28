Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides glowing review of Anthony Volpe

Feb 26, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (77) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations were high for top prospect Anthony Volpe entering spring training for the New York Yankees. Everybody wanted to get their eyes on the young phenom, and he’s done nothing but impress early on after just four games.

Even when Volpe grounded into two double plays Monday, he still managed to impact the game in a positive way. Showcasing his impressive defense from the second base position, Volpe fielded a ground ball and threw out a runner at home plate, utilizing his quick transition from glove to hand to get the job done. The Yankees have been moving Volpe around the infield to test his resiliency, performing well at shortstop and second base.

It has been apparent that veterans are already taking notice of his maturity and capabilities. Volpe makes superb contact and brings a level of competitiveness and energy to the game.

“Even some veteran players, it was like, ‘Wow,’ ” Boone said Monday of the feedback he received on Volpe’s game Sunday. “One of the things you get excited about is, in talking to [bench coach] Carlos Mendoza about it, he’s managing the game, it’s like the results were great obviously, three balls on the screws. It’s like, that’s all fine and dandy but it’s the energy and the intensity and the effort — the little things that he does that get your attention. You get excited about it.” Per the NY Post.

The Yankees have seen early returns from Anthony Volpe:

To start spring training, Volpe has collected two hits and two runs across six at bat. He’s also stolen two bases, one after another, on Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays in a split-squad contest.

This upcoming week, expect the Yankees to transition to the hot corner, where Josh Donaldson is expected to start the upcoming season. The Yankees want to know if he’s capable of playing every spot, which may end up helping him get to the Major League scene a bit earlier.

“I might get him in at third later this week,” Boone said. “But I know in talking with [infield coach Travis Chapman], they feel good about him at second base and that he’s done all the reps. In his mind, he’s prepared himself for that coming into this camp to be ready for any possibility.”

For now, Volpe will have to wait out a few players, likely starting the upcoming campaign with Triple-A Scranton. Gleyber Torres at second base, Oswald Peraza at shortstop, and Donaldson at third certainly creates a bit of a log jam. That is not even considering Isiah Kiner-Falefa or DJ LeMahieu. Either Volpe has to unseat Donaldson or give general manager Brian Cashman enough of a reason to offload Torres within the next few months.

If I had to put some chips on the line, I would say that Torres is traded by the deadline this upcoming summer, and the Yankees call up Volpe a bit before then to start assimilating.