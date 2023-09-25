Yankees’ Aaron Boone preparing for potential major off-season changes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On a drizzly Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees clinched a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, in the grand scheme of things, this victory held little significance as they were already ruled out of the playoffs.

Evaluating the 2023 Season

The 2023 season has not been kind to the Yankees. Languishing 18 games behind in the American League East and six games adrift in the Wild Card—a statistic that now bears little relevance—it’s evident that a series of ill-advised moves and lackluster roster decisions have deflated the team’s spirit.

Steinbrenner’s Vision

Owner Hal Steinbrenner is on a mission. Keen on diagnosing the team’s missteps, he’s considering roping in an external party to assess the judgment of the front office. The overarching goal? To pinpoint the lapses that led to a series of unfortunate trades and lackluster free-agent signings. The Yankees’ strategy of splurging on aging stars, often sidelining the development of budding talent, has arguably pushed them to the fringes of MLB’s spotlight.

A Bloated Payroll with Limited Returns

With a whopping $280 million in payroll, the Yankees seem to be lagging behind their MLB peers. While competitors have adeptly groomed prospects and unearthed hidden talent, the Yankees appear to be shelling out hefty sums to injury-prone players.

Manager Boone’s Uphill Battle

It’s been a tumultuous ride for Manager Aaron Boone. Tasked with managing a team that’s been handed down to him, he’s often felt the weight of 2022’s overachievement, leading to 2023’s subsequent breakdown. The dire combination of mediocre starters and subpar backups left the Yankees gasping.

When probed about his future with the team, Boone responded candidly, “No, I don’t worry about it. It’s out of my hands. I’m completely comfortable with who I am and the things I can control.”

Upcoming Off-Season Changes

The imminent off-season heralds a slew of changes. From reallocating the salary budget to integrating more data-driven strategies in gameplay, transformation is on the horizon. The analytics department, having been instrumental in past decisions, might undergo an overhaul.

Steinbrenner’s unwavering aim remains—restoring the team to its championship glory. With top-tier talent, including the 2022 MVP and this season’s anticipated Cy Young winner, the underperformance is inexcusable.

Echoing Steinbrenner’s sentiments, Boone added:

“My job is, in my mind, doing everything to head into the offseason to prepare to put us in a better position to try and compete for a championship,” Boone said, via ESPN. “That’s what the goal is, and until they take that away, that’s my focus.”

Boone’s Advocacy and Hope for the Yankees in 2024

While Boone’s influence on roster construction might be limited, he has been a vocal supporter of Anthony Volpe. Fresh off a promising rookie year, Volpe seems to be a beacon of hope. Promoting several other prospects towards the year-end paints an optimistic picture for 2024. Yet, Boone remains pragmatic, “I think that will be part of the conversations we have organizationally,” he said. “I’ll step back and evaluate where I want to keep pushing forward on certain things and where you want to make adjustments. Hopefully, those align with us being in a better place.”