Yankees’ Aaron Boone ‘locked in’ to starting struggling infielder everday

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As of Saturday evening, the New York Yankees hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. Remarkably, they’ve built this lead without relying heavily on some of their high-leverage pitchers, instead going blow for blow offensively. Key contributions have come from their star sluggers, including Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge, who has found his form after a brief cold stretch.

Jazz Chisholm’s Struggles in the Playoffs

While many Yankees hitters have risen to the occasion, some have gone cold during the playoffs—most notably infielder Jazz Chisholm. The 26-year-old was acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline and delivered impressive numbers during the regular season. Over 46 games, Chisholm slashed .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chisholm quickly proved to be an asset for the Yankees down the stretch. Despite third base not being his natural defensive position, he has adapted well, playing solid defense throughout the playoffs. However, his offensive production has taken a significant dip, and a few baserunning mistakes have compounded his struggles.

Chisholm’s Offensive Decline

In eight playoff games and 34 plate appearances, Chisholm has struggled at the plate, posting a .129/.182/.258 slash line with just one home run, one RBI, and two stolen bases. His strikeout rate has surged to 29.4%, while his walk rate has dropped to 5.9%. His 21 wRC+ suggests that he’s currently 79% below the average postseason hitter, a steep drop from his regular-season form.

Boone’s Confidence in Chisholm

When asked if he had considered starting Oswaldo Cabrera at third base, given Cabrera’s defensive skills and steady offensive production, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it clear that he remains committed to Chisholm as the everyday starter. Boone’s reasoning is straightforward: Chisholm offers exceptional athleticism, strong defense at third base, and is one of the team’s top base runners. The Yankees are hoping that Chisholm’s bat will heat up soon, as his dynamic play could quickly turn the tide of any game.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Adjustments to the Lineup

Although Boone is sticking with Chisholm, he has made a slight adjustment to the lineup. Chisholm, who batted cleanup on Friday, has been dropped to fifth in the order, just behind Stanton. The Yankees could have dropped him further, but they clearly want to give him the chance to get on base ahead of their more consistent hitters, including Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe, both of whom have been red-hot this postseason.

Looking Ahead

As the Yankees prepare to close out the series, Boone’s decision to stick with Chisholm reflects his belief in the player’s potential to make an impact. While Chisholm’s offensive struggles are concerning, his athleticism, defense, and base-running skills make him a valuable part of the team. The Yankees are hoping that a breakout performance is just around the corner as they aim to punch their ticket to the World Series.