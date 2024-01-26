Yankees’ Aaron Boone is happy with the replenishment of the team’s pitching rotation

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees lost six starting pitchers in the 2023 offseason but have found a way to make up for it with calculated signings, which has appeased head coach Aaron Boone.

Yankees HC Envisions a Strong Showing From His Pitching Staff in 2024

Per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, Boone, the mastermind behind the Yankees’ dominance from 2017-2022, spoke confidently regarding his prospects featuring names such as Will Warren, Chase Hampton, Clayton Beeter, and Luis Gil. He expounded on the rest of his starting lineup in the Majors by saying:

“We’re really excited about the signing of Cody Poteet, we think there’s a lot potentially in there from a depth standpoint. And obviously bringing Luke Weaver back to be kind of that sixth starter/long man depending on what’s needed,” Boone said.

The Yankees will roll with reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole at the helm of the order, with stars Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon Jr. expected to bounce back from injury.

What Can The Yankees Expect From Vets Luis Gil, Cody Poteet and Luke Weaver

Behind them, Boone is high on Gil, a 25-year-old RHP in the Yankees’ system that cut his FIP in half to 2.11 when last seen in 2022. Along with Gil, Poteet also reduced his ERA to 3.86 while posting a reliable 1.214 WHIP in that same 2022 campaign with the Miami Marlins.

As for Weaver, he has a limited sample size in a Yankees uniform, but he did post an above-average 132 ERA+ in three starts to conclude last year.

Yankees Have Much to Look Forward to With Top Prospects Soon to Join the Big League Roster

The Yankees’ prospects have star quality. Hampton reached Double-A play in two months of the minor league competition, tossing 145 strikeouts in 20 starts in 2023 while topping out at 99 mph on his fastball.

Warren posted a .335 ERA and 149 K’s in 26 appearances at Triple-A for the Scranton/Wikes-Barre RailRaiders. He along with Beeter kept their respective WHIP below 1.40 in 2023.

The Yankees will roll into the 2024 MLB season with a pitching staff that is constructed to be even more competitive than they were a season prior, especially if health permits.