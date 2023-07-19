Yankees’ Aaron Boone finally takes accountability: ‘We stink right now’

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

After a series sweep by the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees find themselves 3.5 games behind in the race for the final Wild Card spot. With their season spiraling downwards, now standing at 50-47 and losing six out of their last seven games, the future looks challenging for the Yankees.

An alarming statistic from their recent performances: the Yankees set a record over the past three games by striking out 42 times — the highest number of strikeouts the Angels have ever recorded over such a period in Anaheim.

Managerial Sentiments Shift Amid Struggles for the Yankees

Manager Aaron Boone has been maintaining an optimistic stance amidst the team’s shortcomings. However, his tone shifted on Wednesday as he acknowledged the team’s struggle to score runs and the pitching department’s disappointing performance.

In his own words, Aaron Boone said, “We stink right now. We acknowledge that.”

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon’s performance was underwhelming, giving up six earned runs, allowing two homers, and walking five batters over 4.1 innings. The bullpen also encountered issues, with Tommy Kahnle giving up an earned run, walking two batters, and displaying visible frustration during a dugout tirade.

Rodon responded to criticism from fans with a dismissive gesture, which Boone expressed his dissatisfaction with, saying, “I mean, I would like him not to do that. He’s frustrated. It’s obviously been tough for him.”

Need for Strong Decisions Ahead of Trade Deadline

The team is visibly in disarray, and the chemistry seems off across the board. Whether it’s due to a lack of communication or confidence, the Yankees need to make a significant turnaround quickly to avoid sinking deeper.

With the trade deadline just two weeks away, general manager Brian Cashman has the task of improving the roster. However, the Yankees might want to consider acquisitions with a long-term perspective instead of short-term rentals aimed at boosting their World Series hopes this year.

Ownership’s Stance on Team Performance

As the Yankees navigate these turbulent waters, it is worth recalling owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments several weeks ago. He mentioned the need to reevaluate the team’s strategy and ask tough questions if the Yankees fail to make the postseason despite having a relatively healthy team.