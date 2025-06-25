Yankees 7, Reds 1: Good news and bad news as Max Fried’s brilliant outing gives New York some breathing room

After back-to-back gut punches, the New York Yankees came out swinging—and never let up—in Wednesday’s 7-1 dismantling of the Cincinnati Reds.

The victory snapped a two-game skid and may have cooled rising anxiety in the Bronx, at least for one night.

At 46-34, the Yankees remain the leaders of the AL East race, but recent inconsistency has left the door wide open for challengers.

On a night when everything clicked, Max Fried gave them exactly what they needed: a deep, dominant performance to stop the bleeding.

Fried’s gem comes at the perfect time

There’s nothing quite like a true ace to steady the ship when waters get rough, and Fried was exactly that in Cincinnati.

The left-hander tossed seven innings of near-flawless baseball, surrendering just four hits and an unearned run.

Fried’s command was razor-sharp, walking only one batter while striking out seven with surgical precision and confidence.

With the Yankees bullpen running on fumes after two draining losses, Fried’s efficiency was more than welcome—it was vital.

New York had played every day since June 10, and Aaron Boone needed someone to give his relievers a break in the worst way.

Fried answered the bell like a firefighter running into a blaze, extinguishing any hopes the Reds had early.

Grisham and Dominguez put on a show

Max Fried might’ve owned the mound, but Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez torched the Reds with their bats.

Grisham delivered four hits, two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored.

Meanwhile, Dominguez—still just 22 and oozing potential—matched him with four hits of his own, including two doubles.

The player nicknamed “The Martian” also swiped two bags and crossed the plate once, flashing his elite athleticism and instincts.

Together, they had more hits (eight) than the entire Reds lineup combined (four)—an emphatic reminder of their offensive ceiling.

Their timing couldn’t have been better for a lineup in need of a spark after two quiet nights in Ohio.

Chisholm’s blast puts game out of reach early

It wasn’t just the Grisham and Dominguez show, though. Several Yankees contributed to what became a complete team performance.

Aaron Judge ripped an RBI double in the sixth inning, while Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Giancarlo Stanton each drove in runs.

But the loudest swing of the night belonged to Jazz Chisholm Jr., who clobbered a two-run shot in the third.

The homer, his 11th of the season, traveled with purpose and gave New York a comfortable 3-0 cushion early on.

Chisholm’s moonshot brought his OPS to .804—a number that reflects his blend of power, on-base ability, and impact when healthy.

That homer wasn’t just a bonus—it tilted the game emotionally, giving Fried a margin to pitch freely and confidently.

A moment of stability in a volatile stretch

This win wasn’t just another notch in the win column—it was a sigh of relief during a chaotic, exhausting stretch.

The Yankees have been battling the calendar as much as their opponents, with no days off for over two weeks.

Relievers have been gassed, bats have gone cold, and the noise around the team has started to creep back in.

Wednesday, though, felt like a reset button. Fried’s gem, Grisham’s resurgence, and Dominguez’s explosion gave the team life again.

It’s like finding shelter in a thunderstorm—just enough stability to regroup before the chaos inevitably resumes.

If the Yankees can stack more nights like this, the AL East won’t just be winnable—it’ll be theirs to lose.

