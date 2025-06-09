Yankees 7, Red Sox 11: Good news and bad news from another pitching disaster

The New York Yankees wrapped up their weekend series against the Boston Red Sox in the worst way imaginable — another pitching meltdown.

They dropped Sunday night’s game 11–7 in the Bronx, allowing five home runs and looking completely out of sync on the mound.

Across the three-game series, the Yankees gave up 31 total runs, a jarring total for a rotation that had been elite.

This wasn’t just a bad outing — it was a full-blown wake-up call, and the timing couldn’t be more frustrating.

Carlos Rodón stumbles in rare rough start

Carlos Rodón, who’s been one of the Yankees’ most reliable arms this year, just didn’t have it on Sunday night.

He gave up five earned runs, including two homers and three walks, across five rocky innings of work.

Rodón still holds a strong 2.87 ERA, and he’s more than earned some grace, but this one definitely stung.

The left-hander wasn’t locating well and didn’t get much help behind him once the bullpen entered the game.

The bullpen offered no rescue

Unfortunately, things got worse when Fernando Cruz, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Brent Headrick each gave up two earned runs apiece.

The Red Sox lineup made it look easy, jumping on mistakes and punishing any pitch left over the plate.

Five total homers and 11 runs allowed is something the Yankees simply can’t afford, especially against division rivals.

This was a reminder that even the best bullpens can unravel quickly without consistent command and sharp execution.

A silver lining in the heart of the order

Despite the loss, the Yankees still got fireworks from their captain — Aaron Judge was on another planet at the plate.

Judge finished the night with three hits, four RBIs, and two home runs, continuing what’s becoming a historic offensive season.

He can’t carry the team every night, though, and the rest of the lineup struggled to keep pace in the late innings.

Encouraging signs from DJ LeMahieu

One quiet positive from the night was DJ LeMahieu’s performance, which included a solo homer in the fifth inning.

LeMahieu has battled back from a brutal 2024 and is now slashing .258/.333/.371 — a solid rebound so far.

He’s been showing improved timing and confidence at the plate, and that matters with the bottom half needing production.

If LeMahieu can heat up, it could bring more balance to a lineup that still leans heavily on its top hitters.

Turning the page with a new series

The Yankees now get a chance to reset against the Kansas City Royals, who offer a different kind of challenge.

They’ll send Max Fried to the mound Tuesday night, while the Royals counter with young left-hander Noah Cameron.

Fried has been dependable, and the Yankees desperately need him to set the tone and stop the bleeding.

