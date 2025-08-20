Yankees 6, Rays 4: Good news and bad news as Bombers outlast Rays in wild game

The New York Yankees added another chapter to their dramatic summer Wednesday night, outlasting the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 in extras.

What seemed like a routine win nearly slipped away when David Bednar wasted a late lead, forcing Giancarlo Stanton into hero mode.

Then, being gifted a 6-3 lead, Devin Williams nearly squandered it by conceding consecutive hits to open the bottom of the tenth, but he proceeded to strike out the next three hitters to secure his 18th save.

With five home runs, three stolen bases, and a rookie flirting with perfection, this game had a little bit of everything.

The victory was even sweeter because both the Mariners and Blue Jays lost, helping strengthen the Yankees’ position in the postseason chase.

Williams turns back the clock to secure win

Yes, much-maligned Yankees reliever Devin Williams allowed one run (unearned) in the bottom of the tenth, and had the tying run on base.

But he buckled down and fanned Chandler Simpson, Yandy Diaz, and Brandon Lowe in order to restore some confidence and earn the win for his team.

You could see the emotion and the celebration with his catcher after his amazing feat.

Is Williams officially back? It’s too early to tell, but Wednesday was definitely encouraging.

Cam Schlittler flirts with perfection

Few pitchers can silence a lineup the way Cam Schlittler did on Wednesday, especially for a rookie making headlines.

The 24-year-old right-hander retired the first 18 batters he faced, mowing down Rays hitters with precision and poise.

A Simpson single in the seventh ended dreams of perfection, but Schlittler had already showcased something extraordinary.

Schlittler departed after 6.2 scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks while striking out eight.

His ERA now sits at a sparkling 3.22, making the Yankees’ decision to trust him in the rotation look brilliant.

When the Rays threatened after Schlittler exited, Luke Weaver picked him up with a gutsy escape to preserve the lead.

Stanton saves the day after Bednar falters

David Bednar was handed a two-run cushion in the ninth but couldn’t finish the job against a feisty Tampa Bay lineup.

After retiring Díaz, Bednar issued a walk to Brandon Lowe and gave up a single to Junior Caminero.

Josh Lowe struck out for the second out, but Hunter Feduccia smashed a game-tying two-run double that stunned Yankees fans.

The air felt heavy, but Giancarlo Stanton lifted it with one massive swing in the top of the tenth.

Stanton, pinch-hitting, launched a two-run homer to center, his 15th of the year, to put New York ahead.

Austin Wells followed with his second blast of the night, stretching the lead and reminding everyone how quickly power changes momentum.

Luke Weaver shows nerves of steel

Schlittler’s only blemish was allowing a single to Simpson, who immediately stole both second and third with electrifying speed.

Two walks later, the bases were loaded, and Aaron Boone summoned Luke Weaver into one of the highest-pressure spots of the night.

Weaver responded with three consecutive strikes to Feduccia, freezing the hitter and preserving Schlittler’s masterpiece of an outing.

The veteran reliever later yielded a solo shot to Bob Seymour but steadied himself, ensuring the Yankees remained in control.

That seventh-inning strikeout felt like the hinge moment, a reminder that sometimes baseball is about one perfectly executed pitch.

Weaver’s poise gave the Yankees the bridge they needed to reach the late innings, even if Bednar stumbled afterward and Williams nearly gave away the lead.

Yankees bring thunder and speed

Once again, the Yankees leaned on the long ball, hammering five homers across the night to power their offense.

Trent Grisham and Austin Wells provided four solo shots between them, while Stanton’s clutch bomb stole the spotlight.

What makes this team more dangerous lately, however, is the blend of power and relentless aggression on the bases.

Jose Caballero swiped his 40th bag, Jasson Domínguez added another, and Cody Bellinger showed he still has wheels.

Opposing pitchers can’t relax, because when the Yankees aren’t launching balls into the seats, they’re creating havoc running wild.

It’s a dual-threat approach reminiscent of a football team that can both pound the ground and air it out seamlessly.

