Yankees 6, Mets 6: Good news and bad news following Pablo Reyes’ perfect day

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees and New York Mets squared off on Monday, renewing their crosstown rivalry with a spring training clash that had its fair share of drama.

Juan Soto had a chance to catch up with some old friends, but it was Brandon Nimmo who stole the spotlight late. His three-run shot off Jordany Ventura in the ninth evened the score at six apiece, leaving the game without a winner.

Pablo Reyes Strengthens His Case for a Roster Spot

The Yankees are on the lookout for a right-handed bat that can handle left-handed pitching while offering some defensive flexibility. They might not need to look far—Pablo Reyes is making a compelling argument to stay.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Reyes put on a clinic at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and a pair of singles. His spring performance has been nothing short of impressive, now boasting a .326 average, a .922 OPS, two homers, and two stolen bases.

Pablo Reyes over the right field wall ? pic.twitter.com/xocgxXQS1n — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 24, 2025

Whether he makes the roster will depend on any last-minute additions the Yankees might make, but if it’s purely about performance, Reyes has done more than enough to earn a spot.

Stroman’s Final Tune-Up Brings Mixed Results

Marcus Stroman took the mound for his last spring training start before he’s set to pitch in the third game of the regular season. His outing? A bit of a roller coaster.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The right-hander gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four. The good news: he managed to throw 70 pitches and get in 3.2 innings of work. The bad news: there was a little too much traffic on the bases. He wraps up Grapefruit League play with a 4.73 ERA—not disastrous, but not dominant either.

Yankees’ Bullpen Arms Stay Locked In

While Stroman and Ventura had their struggles, the relievers expected to break camp with the Yankees were locked in.

Fernando Cruz, Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams combined for 4.1 scoreless innings (minus one unearned run).

They scattered three hits, walked just one, and struck out six. With Opening Day around the corner, it’s exactly the kind of sharpness the Yankees want to see from their bullpen.

Spring training results don’t count, but performances do. Some guys are making their case loud and clear.