Yankees 5, Red Sox 3: Good news and bad news as Bombers secure huge series win

The New York Yankees silenced a roaring Fenway Park crowd Saturday night, fending off the Boston Red Sox 5-3.

They’ve been bruised by Boston all year, but this felt like a night where something truly shifted.

For a team chasing the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, it was the kind of win that lingers.

New York will now look to finish a statement sweep on Sunday, hoping to flip the season series script.

Toronto also kept pace with a win, leaving the Yankees still three games back in the division standings.

But for the first time in weeks, this team looks less like a pretender and more like a genuine contender.

They didn’t just survive Boston’s late push—they answered it with clutch pitching and resilient at-bats all night.

The confidence seeping through this clubhouse right now feels unmistakable, almost like spring thaw after a bitter winter.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm delivers power and swagger

Jazz Chisholm once again stole the show, blending raw electricity with ruthless precision to spark the Yankees’ offense.

The second baseman racked up three RBIs, smacking two sharp singles and launching a towering home run into the night.

That blast marked his 29th of this season and 40th as a Yankee, counting last year’s 11 regular-season homers.

MLB fewest games to 40+ HR and 40+ SB with a franchise



126 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers

147 Alfonso Soriano Nationals

162 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees — New York Yankees Stats (@nyyankeesstats) September 13, 2025

With 30 stolen bases already, Chisholm is on the doorstep of a historic 30-30 campaign for New York.

He now carries a sparkling 131 wRC+, cementing himself as one of the American League’s most complete offensive forces.

What’s striking is how quietly he’s done it, as if hiding stardom behind a mischievous grin and neon cleats.

On a club filled with marquee names, Chisholm has become their heartbeat, the chaos engine every contender needs.

Watching him round the bases is like watching lightning learn how to dance — unpredictable but impossible to ignore.

Max Fried battles, bullpen slams the door

Max Fried didn’t have his sharpest stuff, but he battled with the stubbornness of a veteran refusing to break.

The lefty scattered nine hits, walked two, and even committed an error yet limited Boston to just two runs.

Over 5.1 innings, Fried struck out six and consistently found big pitches when the situation grew tense and chaotic.

It wasn’t dominant, but it was the kind of gut-check outing New York desperately needed from him at Fenway.

Once Fried exited, the bullpen slammed the door with ruthless efficiency, weathering Boston’s furious comeback attempt.

Luke Weaver extinguished a sixth-inning rally with two crucial strikeouts, drawing an audible sigh from the crowd.

Devin Williams followed with a spotless seventh, while Fernando Cruz allowed a solo homer but nothing else in the eighth.

Finally, David Bednar iced the game with a perfect ninth, pounding the zone like a closer who smelled blood.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Yankees rewriting their season’s storyline

For months, the Yankees were dismissed as sloppy, unfocused, and incapable of beating their oldest rivals.

But this week, they’ve begun reshaping that narrative, playing clean, hungry baseball against a surging Boston team.

Outside of Fried’s miscue, New York played error-free defense, highlighted by Jasson Dominguez gunning down a runner at third.

Jasson Dominguez NAILS Nate Eaton at third for the first out! pic.twitter.com/tfwHUbTiZv — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 13, 2025

Even Aaron Judge quietly chipped in with two hits and two walks, setting the tone without needing a spotlight.

Cody Bellinger added a clutch late double off Aroldis Chapman, giving the Yankees a precious insurance run.

They also went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, an efficiency that’s eluded them in big games lately.

For a club criticized for crumbling under pressure, this felt like a small but symbolic turning point.

Aside from a pair of losses to Detroit, the Yankees have quietly pieced together consistent, winning baseball recently.

